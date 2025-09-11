Peterborough City Council ‘moving in right direction’ with ethical investment and banking policies says councillor

A Peterborough city councillor said the council was “moving in the right direction” in strengthening its ethical procurement and investment policies.

Green Party councillor Imtiaz Ali, who represents the Orton Longueville ward, put forward a motion in June which called on the city council to explicitly preclude investment in entities implicated in the production of weapons, state violence, war and occupation, and re-tender its existing banking contracts with “ethical banking organisations”.

It also committed the council to monitor the Cambridgeshire Pension Scheme fund’s equity holdings at an appropriate governance forum.

The motion claimed that a number of Local Government Pension Scheme funds across the country had “started the process of divesting their funds from companies complicit in Israel’s ongoing massacre of Palestinians, apartheid and illegal occupation”.

Supporters of the motion gathered outside Sand Martin House ahead of the full council meeting on Wednesday, June 18

At the time, Cllr Ali said: “Let me be clear, this [motion] is not about politics, nor is it about choosing sides in a geopolitical conflict. This is about whether we, as a council, choose to uphold the universal principles of human rights and international law.

“It is about ensuring that our investments do not fund oppression, wherever it may occur.”

At a full council meeting, the motion was passed with 39 votes recorded in favour, four against, and 15 abstentions.

Almost three months later, the Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council if any action had been taken following the approval of the motion.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The council is considering next steps following the motion. We are also taking into account the proposed local government reorganisation which could have timing implications.

“Procurement of a new banking contract is a significant proposition and would need considerable planning and resource. In the meantime, the council will continue to raise the matter of ethical investments as part of any lobbying opportunities with all external parties.”

In terms of actions taken, the council said it had done the following:

Cambridgeshire Pension Fund has transitioned its passive equity funds into lower carbon solutions. These are

Climate Aware Funds: Exclude controversial weapons, thermal coal (revenue >20%), oil sands (revenue >20%), and companies with poor ESG or UNGC compliance.

Index Funds (Solactive Osmosis): Exclude fossil fuels, nuclear power, controversial weapons, tobacco, civilian firearms, and UNGC violators.

Investment into Russian securities – A council spokesperson said: “Currently there is no formal Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy within the Councils Treasury Management Strategy and Policies. An ESG Treasury Management Practice document is currently being produced and from 26/27, it’s proposed that the Councils Treasury Management Documentation will also include a new ESG policy.”

Cllr Ali now sits on the council’s pensions committee where he can voice his opinion on ethical investment policies.

He said he would continue to push with the council’s chief and deputy chief finance officer to look at using a “more ethical banking partner”.

On the topic of divesting from individual assets, Cllr Ali described it is a “myriad of complication” but said he was confident that the council was “moving in the right direction”.