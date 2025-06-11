Peterborough City Council leader warns of measures to restrict betting shop numbers in city

Action to control the number of betting shops and adult gaming centres opening in Peterborough is to be considered by council chiefs.

The move comes as concerns grow about the impact of the increase in gambling centres on community life in the city.

Peterborough City Council leader, Councillor Dennis Jones, said it might be possible to use action similar to licensing controls that are in place in the Millfield area of the city or through new measures in the new Local Plan, which is currently under consideration by councillors.

His comments were made in a council-produced Ask the Leader podcast when he also warned that the issue of controlling the number of betting shops, some of which he claimed made profits of £32,000, was a dilemma as they also paid business rates.

But he said: "The downside is that we have reached a point where enough is enough.

"I don’t think we can sustain any more no matter how much business rates they are paying.”

He said the betting shops and gaming centre were open 24/7 for 52 weeks of the year yet people could also gamble online.

He said it would be difficult to take action through the Local Plan to restrict such development but measures could be examined.

“What we need to do is look at what provision is being made and see if there is anything we can do .

"I think these gambling centres proliferate in areas of high deprivation and this one of the toughest things we come across.

"When we are considering sensitive developments, we need to look at the kind of services, like doctors, dentists and shops, that we are providing rather than just allowing houses and shops with rows of these machines."

Cllr Councillor Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for Adults and Health, told the podcast: “Gambling can wreak havoc on the individual but it can be also linked to other addictions and can cause family breakdown.

“We need to recognise the societal impact this can have on an economy, especially in a small city like ours where the number of gambling centres and betting shops has reached saturation point

“I think it is worth opening up a conversation around the Local Plan and whether there can be a limitation on the number of gambling shops in terms of licensing legislation.

“And whether there are options and incentives that are feasible for us and economically to have a look at other businesses in place of gambling and betting shops”.

The comments ahead of a decision by councillors on plans by Chongie Entertainment UK to relocate a Little Vegas betting shop from 16 Broadway to a larger unit in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes told the Peterborough Telegraph: “This latest application is yet another reason why we need better rules to stop the uncontrolled spread of these types of stores.

"I’ve asked the council what they can do to challenge this application and I am writing to the police as well.”