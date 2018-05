Have your say

Victory in Fletton and Stanground made it a good night for the Liberal Democrats.

Christian Hogg won the seat which had previously been held by Labour.

There are now two Lib Dems in the ward and one UKIP councillor.

Result:

HOGG Christian (Liberal Democrat) - 920

TYLER Bryan Andew (Conservatives) - 453

SKIDMORE Chris (Labour) - 448

REEVE Peter David - (UKIP) - 221

ALEXANDER Karen (Green) - 70

SLINGER Peter Huxley (Independent) - 53

Turnout: 30.58%