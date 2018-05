Have your say

The Conservatives won a seat in North ward from Labour.

Former Labour supporter Shazia Bashir claimed victory by nearly 80 votes. The other two seats in the ward are filled by Labour councillors.

Nazreen Bibi (left) with Shazia Bashir

Asked how she had won, the winning candidate said: "Through hard work and determination, having faith and serving humanity."

Result:

Shazia BASHIR (Conservative) - 1,233

Naz BIBI (Labour) - 1,156

John MYLES (UKIP) - 134

Nicola DAY (Green) - 131

Phillip WHITLEY (Liberal Democrat) - 115