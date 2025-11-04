Peterborough City Council dealt with more than 1,100 child protection investigations last year

The Local Government Association (LGA) has called for greater funding for councils across the country amid large numbers of child protection investigations.

Known as section 47 enquiries, a child protection investigation takes place whenever a council identifies there is a reasonable cause to suspect a child is suffering, or likely to suffer significant harm.

Figures released by the Department for Education in October showed the number of investigations carried out by councils in England was 230,590 in the year to March 31, 2025 – the equivalent of 631 a day.

In Peterborough, there were 1,163 child protection investigations in this time frame which equates to around three per day.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We take our safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously and we will investigate every case where a child is reported to us as being at risk.”

The LGA, which represents councils, is calling on the Chancellor in the Autumn Budget to ensure that all councils receive sufficient funding to invest long-term into family help, child protection, child in care and care leaver services.

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, chair of the LGA’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, said: “What is most important is that every child gets the help and support they need, and councils will always act when there are concerns.

“But these alarming figures show the increasing pressures that councils are under to continue providing this lifeline of support.

“This is why we are calling on the Chancellor in the Autumn Budget to ensure that councils are adequately resourced and funded so they can provide this vital care and support to children, young people and their families.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “Every child, including the most vulnerable, deserves the chance to get on in life, and we believe a child’s background should never determine their future.

“That’s why we’re breaking down barriers to opportunity and giving families the help they need to stay together and thrive through our Plan for Change.

“Vulnerable children across the country have long been let down by years of drift and neglect in children’s social care, but despite this inheritance, this government is gripping the issue and delivering the largest ever reform programme, backed by £2 billion.

“We are prioritising early intervention to put a stop to the cycle of crisis for children, including recruiting thousands more dedicated family help workers to wrap support around families and tackle issues from drug and alcohol addiction to domestic abuse.”