Peterborough City Council could negotiate with school over leasing ‘part’ of Werrington Fields

The long-running saga has caused a division between the school and residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors will make a final decision on land at Werrington Fields in Peterborough at an extraordinary full council meeting tonight (Thursday, March 13.)

They will be recommended to agree that all or part of the land designated for educational use at Ken Stimpson Academy, including the main school site and the school playing fields, should be leased to The Four Cs Academy Trust under a new 125-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council hopes to negotiate with the trust to seek to agree to lease ‘part’ of the fields if possible, meaning some of the land would remain available for public use.

Werrington Fields

Werrington Fields has been used as a shared community space for decades and residents have campaigned for some time against plans to fence off a large portion, known as ‘Area C’, for educational use.

The land stopped being used as school playing fields in 2021 due to documented safeguarding concerns related to the risks of contact between pupils and members of the public, who continue to use the land both during and outside of school hours.

Councillors were expected to agree to lease all of the land to the school at a full council meeting on January 22, but the decision was deferred after a letter was received from the Department for Education (DfE).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter stated that it is usual practice for all land designated as educational use to be made available to the school, but it is “ultimately for the council to agree with the academy trust” how much of the land is leased and not a matter for the DfE.

It added: “It is also the responsibility of the academy trust to safeguard its pupils and put in place measures to ensure children using the playing fields are safe.”

A report to be put before full council next week states: “Residents believe that fencing off such a large area will destroy the character of Werrington, create an eyesore, and limit access to green space.”

It adds that Werrington Fields are described as the “most treasured asset of the community”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors will be recommended to agree that a community use agreement should be entered into to enable continued community use of the playing fields outside of school hours.

The fields are heavily used by the community for various activities, including dog walking, sports, and social gatherings.

Headteacher Damian Whales previously told the residents seeking to keep the fields as shared use that a compromise was off the table as the land is solely for educational use.

However, the full council report states that the trust has indicated in discussion with officers that they may be amenable to a potential compromise whereby they would accept a lease of part of the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would include a 10 to 15 metre strip around the west, south and east side of the field to allow access to amenities on the other side of the field.

The council has already agreed to pay half of the total cost of the fencing, which is estimated to be £80,000. The school will contribute the other half of the cost up to a maximum of £40,000.

Councillors have been informed that any further delays to the decision would continue to leave the school without the use of appropriate outdoor facilities for delivery of their PE curriculum or for recreational use by pupils.

It would also mean that the council is in breach of its statutory duty to take all reasonable steps to facilitate the conversion of the school into an academy, which includes granting a lease of the school site to the academy trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services, previously said: “We remain focussed on moving forward on this issue as quickly as possible and continue to listen to the various viewpoints.

“We will not give up hope of finding a solution that pleases as many people as possible.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The position is clear: the council has the power to decide a compromise on Werrington Fields.

“This means protecting space for students to play sports safely and keeping some unfenced parts of the fields. This sorry mess has gone on for too long.”

The extraordinary full council meeting is open to the public and will take place at Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays on March 13. It will start at 7pm.