Peterborough celebrates the great and the good at city Civic Awards

In total, 29 individuals and groups were honoured in categories including community involvement, outstanding contribution to the environment and business.

Four former city councillors also received Honorary Alderman status, while the Freedom of the City was given to former council chief executive Gillian Beasley and the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Lifetime achievement awards went to Edward Ellwood, Harry Brassey and members of Werrington Girlguiding: Dawn Hughes, Debbie Dearden, Jayne Lloyd, Julie Ackroyd, Julie Cox, Sally Stainton-Roberts and Sandra Bond.

Edward has served the residents of Southorpe all his working life and during the last 35 years played an active role on the parish council until he finally stepped down in 2021.

The Ellwood family are synonymous with Southorpe over and above parish council duties, with Edward supporting village social activities and working on many practical tasks, such as communal grass cutting.

Harry, who retired in May 2021 from Barnack Parish Council, served as a councillor for 43 years and personally carried out many of the tasks needed to maintain and improve the area – from installing sanitisers in the bus shelters to erecting the Christmas tree in The Square.

The ladies from Girlguiding in Werrington have given many years of tireless service working with young girls to ensure, through weekly sessions, that a positive impact is made on them. The sessions provide fun and friendship and the group organise many residential trips and camps for the girls ensuring experiences that many may not be able to experience without this support.

The full list of winners:

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Mr Abdul Khan

Mrs Ann Deane

Bhat Sikh Association

Brenda and Martin Tibbles

Mrs Dorothy Halfhide

Erin Lee

GLADCA

The Hussaini Islamic Centre

Mrs Jane Hale

Mrs Janet Hagan

Mr Joseph Dobson

Mr Keith Lievesley

Ms Nadia Abdurahman

Peterborough Youth Council

Peterborough Litter Wombles

Mr John Abbott

Salaam Radio

The Salvation Army Community Centre

Well Café at Wellspring Church

Joshua Barnes

CONTRIBUTION TO ART AND CULTURE

Mr David Cramp

Khalid Junvy

Mr Paul Stainton

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ENVIRONMENT

David Lewendon

YOUNG PERSON’S SPORT CATEGORY

Farida Bibi

BUSINESS AWARD

Mark Broadhead

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Edward Ellwood

Harry Brassey

Werrington Girl-guiding (Dawn Hughes, Debbie Dearden, Jayne Lloyd, Julie Ackroyd, Julie Cox, Sally Stainton-Roberts and Sandra Bond)

HONORARY ALDERMAN

Former councillors:

Christopher Ash

David Seaton

Diane Lamb

Darren Fower

FREEDOM OF THE CITY AWARDS

Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion

Gillian Beasley

1. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Abdul Khan. EMN-220325-095913009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Ann Deane EMN-220325-095924009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Jagdev Singh EMN-220325-095935009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Brenda and Martin Tibbles EMN-220325-095946009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales