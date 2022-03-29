Peterborough celebrates the great and the good at city Civic Awards

In total, 29 individuals and groups were honoured in categories including community involvement, outstanding contribution to the environment and business.
Four former city councillors also received Honorary Alderman status, while the Freedom of the City was given to former council chief executive Gillian Beasley and the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion.
Lifetime achievement awards went to Edward Ellwood, Harry Brassey and members of Werrington Girlguiding: Dawn Hughes, Debbie Dearden, Jayne Lloyd, Julie Ackroyd, Julie Cox, Sally Stainton-Roberts and Sandra Bond.
Edward has served the residents of Southorpe all his working life and during the last 35 years played an active role on the parish council until he finally stepped down in 2021.
The Ellwood family are synonymous with Southorpe over and above parish council duties, with Edward supporting village social activities and working on many practical tasks, such as communal grass cutting.
Harry, who retired in May 2021 from Barnack Parish Council, served as a councillor for 43 years and personally carried out many of the tasks needed to maintain and improve the area – from installing sanitisers in the bus shelters to erecting the Christmas tree in The Square.
The ladies from Girlguiding in Werrington have given many years of tireless service working with young girls to ensure, through weekly sessions, that a positive impact is made on them. The sessions provide fun and friendship and the group organise many residential trips and camps for the girls ensuring experiences that many may not be able to experience without this support.
The full list of winners:
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
Mr Abdul Khan
Mrs Ann Deane
Bhat Sikh Association
Brenda and Martin Tibbles
Mrs Dorothy Halfhide
Erin Lee
GLADCA
The Hussaini Islamic Centre
Mrs Jane Hale
Mrs Janet Hagan
Mr Joseph Dobson
Mr Keith Lievesley
Ms Nadia Abdurahman
Peterborough Youth Council
Peterborough Litter Wombles
Mr John Abbott
Salaam Radio
The Salvation Army Community Centre
Well Café at Wellspring Church
Joshua Barnes
CONTRIBUTION TO ART AND CULTURE
Mr David Cramp
Khalid Junvy
Mr Paul Stainton
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ENVIRONMENT
David Lewendon
YOUNG PERSON’S SPORT CATEGORY
Farida Bibi
BUSINESS AWARD
Mark Broadhead
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Edward Ellwood
Harry Brassey
Werrington Girl-guiding (Dawn Hughes, Debbie Dearden, Jayne Lloyd, Julie Ackroyd, Julie Cox, Sally Stainton-Roberts and Sandra Bond)
HONORARY ALDERMAN
Former councillors:
Christopher Ash
David Seaton
Diane Lamb
Darren Fower
FREEDOM OF THE CITY AWARDS
Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion
Gillian Beasley