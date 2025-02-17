Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Mayoral candidate Paul Bristow pledges to bring free parking to city centre

Paul Bristow

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Mayoral candidate Paul Bristow has vowed to bring free parking to the city centre in a bid to bring more people back into town – despite the city council’s financial problems.

Mr Bristow, who will be the Conservative candidate in spring’s election, said Mayoral funding and projects could help deliver free parking in city centre car parks.

Mr Bristow said: “We all know that the city centre needs more footfall to stay alive. With free parking at Serpentine Green and at Brotherhood, it is difficult for the central shops to compete. Businesses and residents tell me time and again that a plan is needed, but the Council hasn’t acted. “I am fed up of waiting. If I’m elected as Mayor, I’m going to do something about it. Free parking is a boost we need to get people back into the centre of Peterborough. “I understand that money is tight at the Council. That’s why I want to work with them, so Mayoral funding and projects help deliver free parking — whether that’s for particular sites, particular days or across the board. We will find a way. “Peterborough’s car parks belong to the City Council, but its economy belongs to all of us. A good Mayor should take a lead and get things moving. “We need a city centre of which we can be proud. Combined with a zero-tolerance approach to antisocial behaviour, free parking would be massive step in the right direction.”

Paul Bristow at Car Haven Car Park in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council are set to confirm their budget plans at a meeting this week. In their budget they had to make £23 million of savings, which put a number of services at risk.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “We are fully committed to working with partners to help increase footfall in the city centre and always open to new ways of doing this.

“We also look at ways we can improve our parking offer and regularly review parking charges. However, any future changes to policy would have to take our financial position into account and be subject to agreement from all members.

“It’s also worth pointing out that the council does not administer all car parks and street parking in Peterborough city centre and any such plans would require the support of private companies."

Mr Bristow is one of two candidates confirmed for the Mayoral elections in Cambridgeshire.

No other parties have confirmed if they will be standing in the election.