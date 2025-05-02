Paul Bristow wins landslide victory in Peterborough's Metro Mayor vote
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has won a comfortable victory in Peterborough’s voting for the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
Mr Bristow, standing for the Conservative party secured 15,769 votes over 6,000 votes more than the candidate in second place, Reform’s Ryan Coogan.
In his election campaign, Mr Bristow’s promises included free parking for the centre of Peterborough as well as his support for delivering a new community stadium for Posh.
Results in full:
Paul Bristow (Conservative) 15,769
Ryan Coogan (Reform) 9,221
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 2,907
Bob Ensch (Green) 2,649
Anna Smith (Labour)7,629
The results do not mean Mr Bristow has been elected, Peterborough’s results must be added to the results from five other council districts. These are: Cambridge city, East Cambs, Fenland, Huntingdonshire and South Cambs.
The count has been taking place in Soham since 9:30am, with Mr Bristow arriving at just after 12pm. The Peterborough result put Mr Bristow in the lead after the results of East Cambs, Fenland and Peterborough were declared with Cambridge city, Huntingdonshire and South Cambs still to be announced.
All of the latest updates on the election can be found on the PTs live blog of the election.