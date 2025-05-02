Paul Bristow wins landslide victory in Peterborough's Metro Mayor vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Bristow lost his seat as Peterborough MP in the 2024 General Election.

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has won a comfortable victory in Peterborough’s voting for the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Mr Bristow, standing for the Conservative party secured 15,769 votes over 6,000 votes more than the candidate in second place, Reform’s Ryan Coogan.

In his election campaign, Mr Bristow’s promises included free parking for the centre of Peterborough as well as his support for delivering a new community stadium for Posh.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral candidate Paul Bristow.

Results in full:

Paul Bristow (Conservative) 15,769

Ryan Coogan (Reform) 9,221

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 2,907

Bob Ensch (Green) 2,649

Anna Smith (Labour)7,629

The results do not mean Mr Bristow has been elected, Peterborough’s results must be added to the results from five other council districts. These are: Cambridge city, East Cambs, Fenland, Huntingdonshire and South Cambs.

The count has been taking place in Soham since 9:30am, with Mr Bristow arriving at just after 12pm. The Peterborough result put Mr Bristow in the lead after the results of East Cambs, Fenland and Peterborough were declared with Cambridge city, Huntingdonshire and South Cambs still to be announced.

