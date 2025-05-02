Paul Bristow is new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough after election win
Paul Bristow has been elected as the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, after winning the election.
Mr Bristow, representing the Conservative Party, collected more than 60,000 votes – more than 10,000 votes ahead of Reform’s Ryan Coogan, who finished in second place.
The former Peterborough MP takes over from Labour’s Dr Nik Johnson to be Mayor of the Combined Authority.
The results were:
Paul Bristow (Conservative) 60,243
Ryan Coogan (Reform) 49,647
Anna Smith (Labour) 42,671
Lorna Dupre (Liberal Democrat) 41,611
Bob Ensch (Green) 18,255
More follows...