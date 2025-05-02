Paul Bristow is new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough after election win

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:56 BST
Conservatives win vote by more than 10,000 votes

Paul Bristow has been elected as the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, after winning the election.

Mr Bristow, representing the Conservative Party, collected more than 60,000 votes – more than 10,000 votes ahead of Reform’s Ryan Coogan, who finished in second place.

The former Peterborough MP takes over from Labour’s Dr Nik Johnson to be Mayor of the Combined Authority.

Paul Bristow celebrates winning the electon. Pic: David LowndesPaul Bristow celebrates winning the electon. Pic: David Lowndes
Paul Bristow celebrates winning the electon. Pic: David Lowndes

The results were:

Paul Bristow (Conservative) 60,243

Ryan Coogan (Reform) 49,647

Anna Smith (Labour) 42,671

Lorna Dupre (Liberal Democrat) 41,611

Bob Ensch (Green) 18,255

More follows...

