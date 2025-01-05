‘Overdevelopment must be halted’: Calls to block plan for 70 new homes in Chatteris as decision date set

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fears have been raised about overdevelopment and the impact on “already highly congested” roads in the area.

Over 140 people in Chatteris have called for plans to build 70 new homes on the edge of the town to be blocked, as a decision date is set.

However, the planning application has been recommended for approval by planning officers at Fenland District Council, who said the development would create “much needed” affordable homes.

Land off West Street, Chatteris, where 70 new homes are proposed to be built.

Councillors are due to meet next week on Wednesday, January 8, to consider the plans and make a decision on whether it can go ahead.

The application to build 70 new homes on the edge of Chatteris was submitted by Minster Property Group.

The homes are proposed to be built on grassland off West Street that was previously used for horse grazing.

Permission was previously granted to build 58 homes on the land, however this permission has now expired and can not be built.

The latest development is proposed to include 29 two-bedroom houses, 29 three-bedroom houses, six four-bedroom houses, and six two-bedroom bungalows.

All of the homes are proposed to be made available as affordable housing, with a mix of tenures planned including affordable home ownership and affordable rent.

The developer said: “The proposed development will comprise 100 per cent affordable homes, with a mix of tenures including affordable home ownership and affordable rent based on tenure-blind design approach, which will encourage a vibrant mixed community.

“The registered provider will retain ownership of public areas of the site which will ensure that areas of public open space and landscaping are properly maintained for the long term.”

Objections to the development have been raised by people in the area, with 144 people signing a petition opposing the plans.

Formal objections have also been lodged against the planning application by 11 members of the public.

One objector said the “overdevelopment of our open spaces must be halted”.

Another neighbour argued West Street would not be able to handle the extra traffic created from the proposed development.

They said: “Not only is the road in a bad state of repair, but there are already cars parked the length of the street.

“The road is also used as a cut through for traffic, so is already busy enough.”

Another objector also raised concerns about the impact on West Street claiming it was “already highly congested” and argued it was “irresponsible” to leave West Street to handle the additional traffic.

However, the highways team at Cambridgeshire County Council said it did not anticipate that the proposed development would cause “detriment to the operation of the surrounding network”.

Planning officers at the district council said the development would provide “much needed affordable dwellings” and recommended the application be approved, subject to the signing of a legal agreement.

They said: “Having regard to national and local planning policies, and all comments received, and subject to the signing of the Section 106 legal agreement, it is considered that the proposal would, on balance, amount to sustainable development and would accord with the development plan taken as a whole.

“There are no material considerations worthy of sufficient weight that indicate that a decision should be made other than in accordance with the development plan.”