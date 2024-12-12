Opposing View: You will pay more for considerably less

This week, the Labour-run Peterborough City Council administration has dropped a spectacular bombshell on the residents of our city… the budget consultation document, writes Peterborough First Group Leader Mohammed Farooq.

The document proposes a nearly 10% increase in council tax, 10% reduction in the highways budget, reduction in libraries, sales of community centres, reduced funding in leisure services, street cleaning and cuts across most council services.

In many ways this is an historic budget document, with the biggest reduction in public services and proposals to raise council tax by record levels. It simply does not bode well for an ordinary citizen of our city. In other words, you will have to pay more in future for considerably less.

Although a cross-party of councillors are briefed on budget proposals approximately once a month, known as the Financial Sustainability Group, ultimately the decision is for the council Leader and his cabinet. Peterborough City Council has a cabinet system which is solely responsible for all decision making on all the services the council delivers.

Peterborough First Group Leader Mohammed Farooq.

While it is true levels of demand have increased in children’s services and adult social care, we should be aiming to deliver those services more efficiently, making savings where possible by the introduction of AI and automation.

The administration also points to pressure from our growing population, which many residents will find hard to believe as most growing cities in the country are in fact becoming more prosperous.

The Local Government Policy statement outlines that councils would be able to increase council tax by 4.99%. Peterborough City Council has been charging this maximum for many years and now proposes to go over this level.

When we (Peterborough First Independents) were in administration last year, we were preparing a city centre strategy to increase footfall in the city centre and increase council income through revenue from business rates. Similarly, encouraging more businesses to relocate to Peterborough would not only mean more jobs but again, more money for council services.

Opening more houses for our children in care would save hefty sums being paid to agencies as well as improving our Ofsted rating (currently inadequate).

Asking Peterborough residents to pay substantially increased council tax next year is simply unfair. Deprivation levels are high in our city and the cost-of-living crisis has hit everyone hard. Our residents have come through some very challenging financial times taking the burden of high inflation where everything from food to clothing has become very expensive.

High interest rates have also meant people struggling with payment of their mortgages.

Basic tax allowance has been frozen for many years and the Labour government has removed the winter fuel allowance for pensioners. On top of all that, if we now increase the council tax substantially, this could prove to be the last straw which broke the camel’s back.

One worry is that other elements of council tax may also go up as your police and crime commissioner, fire authority and combined authority mayor may also increase their precept.

The budget document will shortly be open for consultation (December 17th 2024 – January 14th 2025) and I urge all residents, businesses, charities and community groups to make their views known.