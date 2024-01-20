Opposing View: Investor confidence remains high

We’re halfway through January already and we are all set to start campaigning for the local elections on May 2 this year, write Conservative Group leader Wayne Fitzgerald.

The Conservatives in the city are ready to take on all comers from opposition parties in the city who have little or nothing by way of fresh ideas to offer Peterborough residents. We though will stand on our record of success and betterment for all who live here.

The majority of people in Peterborough voted for the Conservatives in May 23 as they think like us and believe in the same things as we do - they did not vote for Labour, The Liberal Democrats or a handful of Independents. We shall be doing all we can to ensure that we sweep away these pretenders squatting in the town hall as they have no public legitimacy to lead this city.

Ask yourself this: who is it that drew in funding of over £100 million to the city? It is 100% the Conservatives supported by both our MPs Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara. We say roll on May and we’ll have them out.

Whilst it was revealed some time ago in this paper that Frasers and Flannel’s department stores would be opening in Queensgate nothing in fact was signed off at that time. However, I can now confirm that a deal with Invesco, the owners of Queensgate Shopping Centre, has now in fact been agreed and signed off.

It’s expected that fit out works will commence soon to refurbish the old John Lewis store in readiness for the new stores moving in. As the leader of the Conservatives here in the city, I have personally been working with Queensgate for over 2 years on this project.

I’m sure you will agree that his will be a welcome addition to the shopping experience for Peterborough residents even though it has taken a long time to get over line and I’m sure like me many people will be eagerly awaiting news of an opening date.

It seems confidence remains high as people and retailers are still wanting to invest in the city which is great news for the local economy.

This year as your council tax bill drops through your letterbox, we are expecting that the portion of your bill known as the precept for the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) is set to go up by some 200%. Labour Mayor Dr Nik Johnson will force this increase through if he can, which will directly impact local families already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis here in Peterborough. Of course, this is being supported by the Labour councillors and the other opposition parties in the city including the Peterborough First council leader Cllr. Mohammed Farooq and his cabinet.

The Conservatives in Peterborough will oppose this outrageous tax which is being asked for as the Labour mayor failed to get the necessary grant funding to support the bus network as government ministers have no confidence in him to deliver anything. As Conservatives we are always on the side of the tax payer.

The Labour mayor was also looking quite glum recently in the town hall as he had to sit and listen to the combined authority board discuss his guilty verdict after being found in breach of the Code of Conduct – he still refuses to resign. On the bright side there is only just over a year to go before he will be voted out in May 2025.

I also noted with some sadness this week it is likely the Cathedral Square Fountains will be permanently switched off as the cabinet won’t stump up the money to keep them going. It is estimated that the current annual £20K running costs will spiral to almost £50K per annum just keep them on and working for most of the year. On top of this there is an estimated £100K bill to refurbish the plant room to bring it up to a fit state to be able to reliably operate. It does seem a lot of money of course but some things in life are meant to be enjoyed by everyone.