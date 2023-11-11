Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week we had probably the most dramatic Full Council meeting for many years, in which Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservative) was removed as leader and replaced by Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First).

As Mayor, I try to be fair and impartial, so I am not going to comment on the merits or otherwise of that decision. But what I will say is that we should be proud that in our country such democratic transitions of power can proceed in a peaceful and ordered way; whereas in many countries around the world, that simply could not happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coming weekend we have Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, which are important highlights in the Mayoral calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford

On Armistice Day there is a simple but usually moving ceremony at 11am at the war memorial in Bridge Street, including a two-minutes’ silence. Then on Remembrance Sunday, there is another ceremony at the war memorial, followed by a Remembrance service in the Cathedral and finally a march past of military units outside the Town Hall. I hope as many residents as possible will join us for one or more of the remembrance events.

Years ago, I was one of those who questioned the relevance of remembering wars that took place almost a century ago. But the war in Ukraine in particular has caused me to think more about the role that our armed forces have in keeping us all safe in an ever more dangerous and uncertain world.

It’s important to remember those who have been killed or injured serving their country in conflicts throughout the 20th and 21st centuries and also the civilians who have lost their lives too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year it is the 70th anniversary of the end of the war in Korea and also the 60th anniversary of the ending of military conscription in the UK.

Now, as through much of Britain’s history, we are reliant on volunteer armed forces but we can be reassured that they are always highly trained and always willing to do whatever they are asked to do, whether in fighting wars, or more often in equally important peacekeeping operations in all parts of the world.

Remembrance is not about glorifying war but about honouring those who are prepared to put their lives on the line to protect their fellow citizens and restore peace and security. In the Church calendar, it is part of a season of remembrance, which also includes “All Hallows Day” on 1st November, when we remember those among our own families and friends who are no longer with us.

The programme of mayoral visits and events continues. This week I attended an inspiring and thought provoking conference organised by the City Council and the Joint Mosques Committee on tackling islamophobia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad