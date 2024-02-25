Opinion: Committed to helping local groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a Green Group we supported this change as we feel that a new ‘culture’ will be beneficial with four groups working together for the good of the city.

We have contributed to the current budget with ideas, as well as questioning some of the decisions for cuts affecting the most vulnerable people, including the homeless.

Over the past 14 years local councils have had their funding cut by 80% by the Conservative government. This means that although statutory services must be maintained (e.g. social care, children’s services) other areas have to be cut to balance the budget which means very difficult decisions have to be made.

Orton Longueville Green Party councillor Heather Skibsted

The Green Party nationally want to see fairer funding for local councils. We want to see better facilities for children and young people (our future).

This is surely better than just cutting taxes for the rich.

Green councillors will continue to fight on these issues as well as campaigning to keep our health service publicly funded. We will fight for provision of affordable housing for all, and for a clean and sustainable environment.

Orton Longueville Ward, where I was re-elected as councillor in 2023, covers a large area from The Village across to Orton Goldhay.

I see and deal with a variety of issues ranging from speeding in residential areas, parking difficulties on the estates built by the development corporation, fly tipping and littering.

There are many green spaces which need more maintenance and beautification. The parish council in Orton Longueville, on which I am also a member, have recently employed a lengthsman and this will have a positive impact on keeping all areas of the parish clean and tidy.

I have used my Community Leadership Fund money this year on play equipment for Family Voice at The Goldhay Centre, extra dog bins and a bench for residents to use on their way to the Orton Centre. I have also helped the local BMX club in Orton Malborne with equipment.

The Community Leadership Fund enables councillors to help local groups and is vital for our work.

Looking forward into 2024, Imtiaz Ali, who was a councillor in Fletton and Woodston for two years, has been named as the Green party candidate for Orton Longueville in the local elections on May 2nd.

He has become familiar with Orton Longueville ward spending time with me at street surgeries which we conduct all year round.

Imtiaz is Peterborough born and bred and is committed and hardworking. He lives locally and as father of four understands the challenges and goals of families in the community.

If elected, with his financial knowledge as an actuary, he will be a big asset to the council again.

Imtiaz previously sat on the audit committee.

I would love to work with him as a second Green councillor in the ward, as I believe together we can achieve our shared vision for a better Orton Longueville and a more vibrant community