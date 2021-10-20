Number of houses in Peterborough development reduced and cycle path added

The plans have been altered

Larkfleet Homes has updated its planning application for a development on land east of Eyebury Road, Eye.

The site is allocated for development as part of the democratically approved Peterborough City Council Local Plan.

Larkfleet Homes originally submitted an outline planning application for up to 300 new homes in 2019. Since then, Larkfleet has continued to listen carefully to the views of local politicians and the community and been in close contact with the council’s planning team. As a result, it has now further reduced the number of proposed homes to up to 265 (from a previous amend to 284 homes) and included an additional cycle path on Thorney Road to help improve sustainable transport provision in the area, at the request of the Local Highway Authority.

Speaking about the updated plans, Chris Dwan, Planning Director at Larkfleet Group said: “We’ve held discussions with Paul Bristow MP and ward councillors and have also been continuing to listen to Eye residents’ views. The changes we’ve made to the plans reflect our desire to work with the community to create a sustainable development that really works for Eye. As part of this, we have looked to reduce the proposed density as far as we can, whilst ensuring that the development is still deliverable.

“The plans will provide significant economic and social benefits for Eye, including access to affordable homes and Community Infrastructure Levey contributions towards local services. They also include additional land for Eye Primary School and a new access point to the school, both of which will help to facilitate an increase to its capacity.