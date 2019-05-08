Nigel Farage Brexit Party rally in Peterborough - IN PHOTOS

Nigel Farage was in Peterborough last night to hold a rally for his new Brexit Party.

The party leader had his say on Brexit and the candidate for the upcoming Peterborough by-election. Below are photos from the event, while the report can be read here.

1. Brexit Party rally in Peterborough Nigel Farage and fellow speakers at the KingsGate Conference Centre Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Brexit Party rally in Peterborough Nigel Farage and fellow speakers at the KingsGate Conference Centre Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Brexit Party rally in Peterborough Nigel Farage and fellow speakers at the KingsGate Conference Centre Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Brexit Party rally in Peterborough Nigel Farage and fellow speakers at the KingsGate Conference Centre Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more