New university car park to be discussed by Peterborough councillors

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough at the site of the new university at Bishop's Road. EMN-211203-183214009

If given the green light, the car park would be built on council owned land set back from Bishops Road and adjacent to the regional swimming pool. It would be created to allow Peterborough City Council to lease 128 spaces on the existing car park for the pool to the new ARU Peterborough campus, which opens in September 2022.

The new car park would be part funded (£827,000) by a successful Getting Building Fund grant, with the remaining £500,000 coming from council’s capital funding. Funding from leasing the old car park would be used to cover the cost of borrowing.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning, commercial strategy and investments at Peterborough City Council, said: “The new university is key for the future success of our city and while we will be encouraging students, workers and visitors to walk and cycle, there needs to be proper car parking provision. This will particularly be the case for Phase Two, the research building for established and start-up companies, with construction planned to complete in December 2022.

