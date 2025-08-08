New skate ramp officially opened in Newborough following community effort

A new skate ramp in a Peterborough village has been officially opened thanks to the fundraising efforts of local youngsters.

The new facility next to Fernie Close in Newborough was initially proposed by Newborough and Borough Fen Parish Council, and cost around £84,000 in total.

Funding came from a variety of sources, including section 106 funding, the parish council, a Sport England grant, a donation from the Foresters Friendly Society and fundraising from children and the community.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Judy Fox helped to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the skate ramp on August 8 and said she was “so pleased to see it open”.

Cllr Mark Ormston trying out the new skate park on Fernie Close, Newborough Photo: Joe Griffin/LDRS

“The children have waited a long time for it. There have been a lot of problems but it’s all worked out alright in the end and it’s fantastic,” she added.

The skate ramp received a number of objections at planning stage with various concerns from residents around potential noise and anti-social behaviour, but it was eventually given approval from the city council in 2023.

Cllr Mark Ormston, city councillor and chairman of Newborough and Borough Fen Parish Council, thanked everyone involved in the project which had been in the works for over a decade.

He said: “There’s been concern about anti-social behaviour and this kind of thing, but ultimately it is the children of this parish that wanted this project and wanted this ramp here. We’re really pleased to get it in place for them.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow was also in attendance at the opening.

He said: “It’s so important that young people have somewhere to go and somewhere they can have as their own. I hope the young people of Newborough and surrounding areas enjoy it.”

Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillors Steve Allen and Rylan Ray were also in attendance at the opening, alongside Cllr John Fox, Sandra Rust of the Foresters Friendly Society and parish council clerk Irene Healiss.