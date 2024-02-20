New Peterborough scheme will help residents get white goods for homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in need of white goods and appliances that are cheaper to run are being made aware of a new unique support scheme.

Energy efficient white goods will be provided to households whose white goods are out of use, or need replacement by more energy efficient alternatives due to hardship caused by high running costs.

The offer is being provided by Peterborough City Council, funded by the Department for Work and Pensions as part of the authority’s on-going work to help support residents who are struggling with rising living costs.

The scheme is being provided at the following Cost of Living Support Hubs across Peterborough, but is only available until the end of March 2024.

· Barnardos Cost of Living Hubs – Facebook page

· Light Project Peterborough (small appliances only, air fryer and microwaves) - [email protected]

· St Michael’s Church Cost of Living Hub/ Mary's Child Charity - [email protected] or [email protected]

· St John's Church Cost of Living Hub - [email protected]

· St Mark's Church Cost of Living Hub - [email protected]

· Wellspring Community Church Cost of Living Hub- [email protected]

· Westraven Community Garden and Cafe Cost of Living Hub - [email protected]

Councillor John Howard, Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council, said the project would benefit many in the city. He said: “I’m really proud of all the support we have offered communities over the past few years as living costs have risen, causing difficulties for many people.

“We will continue to help residents where we can and this latest scheme is further proof of our commitment. I would encourage anyone who thinks they are eligible for support with this initiative to please get in touch or visit the support hubs as soon as possible.”

Applicants will be asked questions to help determine eligibility and distribution will be on a first come, first served basis.