New Peterborough council leader to join bin collections as he heads ‘back to the shop floor’

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald wants to take part in bin collections to gain a greater understanding of an “underappreciated” service, while he also plans to join social workers and other public service staff over the coming months.

The Conservative council leader told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I want to be more visible and for people to understand we know what’s going on.

“I spent a good morning with tenant farmers, listening to their complaints and understanding what their needs are.

Council leader Wayne Fitzgerald EMN-210526-214543009

“I will also spend a morning as a refuse collector, with social workers and with crematorium and bereavement services.

“This is important so I can understand what goes on in the public’s lives.

“It’s me going back to the shop floor as I want the staff to know we know what’s going on.

“Bin people, for instance, do a great job in the city and I want to know more about it. They do a great service which is underappreciated.”

Cllr Fitzgerald has also pledged a new era of transparency having begun monthly Ask the Leader sessions on Zoom and released a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreed between the council and Peterborough United which highlighted a promise to work together to deliver a new stadium for Posh, likely to be on the Embankment.

The member for West ward said: “I want to be more inclusive with everyone. I will be writing to all members to say my door is always open.

“I want everyone to feel they have had a say. We may not always agree, but I want people to feel they have been listened to.