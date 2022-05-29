The new members of Peterborough City Council’s cabinet have been named following this month’s elections.
Today, Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, confirmed the names of the cabinet members, who will be in charge of various aspects of the council’s operations.
Peterborough City Council’s website says cabinet members are responsible for implementing policies, delivering services, approving new policies other than major policies, playing a leadership role and generally promoting the economic, environmental and social well-being of the city.
It was confirmed last week that the Conservative Party would continue to run the administration, despite not having an overall majority following the local elections at the start of the month.
The new cabinet members selected by cllr Fitzgerald are:
Councillor Steve Allen - Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communication, Culture and Communities Councillor John Howard - Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Health and Public Health Councillor Marco Cereste - Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport Councillor Lynne Ayres - Cabinet Member for Childrens Services, Education, Skills and University Councillor Andy Coles - Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance Councillor Nigel Simons - Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment Councillor Ishfaq Hussain - Cabinet Advisor to the Cabinet Member for Communication, Culture and Communities Councillor Gul Nawaz - Cabinet Advisor for Community Cohesion Councillor Jackie Allen - Cabinet Advisor to the Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport Councillor Ray Bisby - Cabinet Advisor to the Cabinet Member for Childrens Services, Education, Skills and the University