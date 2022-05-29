The new members of Peterborough City Council’s cabinet have been named following this month’s elections.

Today, Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, confirmed the names of the cabinet members, who will be in charge of various aspects of the council’s operations.

Peterborough City Council’s website says cabinet members are responsible for implementing policies, delivering services, approving new policies other than major policies, playing a leadership role and generally promoting the economic, environmental and social well-being of the city.

Peterborough City Council leader Wayne Fitzgerald

It was confirmed last week that the Conservative Party would continue to run the administration, despite not having an overall majority following the local elections at the start of the month.

The new cabinet members selected by cllr Fitzgerald are: