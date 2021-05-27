New Mayor of Peterborough chosen

Cllr Stephen Lane, a member of the Werrington First group, was elected as the city’s first citizen at the annual meeting of Peterborough City Council yesterday (Wednesday).

His wife, Margaret Lane, will be mayoress.

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, Labour and Co-operative member for Central ward, was named deputy mayor and will be supported by his wife Sughra Jamil.

The new mayor, who takes over Cllr Gul Nawaz in the ceremonial role, said focus will be on communities.

He was encouraged by how communities in the city have supported each other during the Covid-19 lockdowns, particularly those who have given support to help others suffering from isolation.

He said he wants to use his role to continue this in the year ahead and to acknowledge the voluntary groups and individuals who have gone the extra mile to help their friends and neighbours.

During his year of office, the member for Werrington will raise money for Light Project Peterborough, Family Voice Peterborough and Supporting Peterborough Veterans.

Cllr Lane was born in Yorkshire and was the eldest of three children to a serving RAF airmen and housewife. He travelled with his father’s postings to Aden and Singapore before returning to the UK to finish his education.

He spent his working life in management roles in supermarkets, van sales and newsagents and spent the last 25 years working as a security offer with Baker Perkins, from which he retired this year.

He has been married to ex-WRAF Margaret for 44 years and has two sons, who also serve in the armed forces.

Cllr Lane was first elected to Peterborough City Council in 2004 as an independent councillor for Werrington North, now named Werrington.

Until this year he has managed a combined workload of shift working at Baker Perkins and councillor activities, including sitting on various city council committees.

The role of mayor is offered to the longest serving councillor who wants the position and has never held it previously.

