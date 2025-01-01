New farm shop to replace Second World War grain store on Burghley Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Second World War grain store will be demolished to make way for a large farm shop on the Burghley Estate near Stamford.

Peterborough City Council has approved plans for a new Teals Farm Shop at George Farm on London Road, Wothorpe.

The development aims to build on the success of Teals in Somerset and is the first of a planned expansion of the brand across the country.

A new farm shop will replace the old grain store at George Farm in Wothorpe Photo: Forge Design Studio

Forge Design Studio, which assisted Teals with the planning application, stated: “Teals, Stamford will, like its Somerset cousin, meet the needs of a variety of groups such as local communities, day-trippers and travellers on the adjoining A1, bringing some of the best local produce and businesses together under one roof whilst providing a much-needed comfort break including food to go and restaurant facilities.

“It is the intention of the applicant [Teals] to establish George Farm as an attractive and welcoming entrance ‘marker’ to the wider Stamford environment.

“Demolition of the existing, very prominent disused granary building is the first step required to help realise this ambition.”

The site will provide 115 car parking spaces, including disabled and EV spaces, with the majority of the parking in soft woodland.

A number of existing agricultural structures and sheds will be demolished to make way for the proposed farm shop, including a redundant grain store built during the Second World War.

Forge Design Studio and Teals have been working on the new farm shop plans since August 2022.

A Forge Design Studio spokesperson said: “The design process has been thorough and quite challenging at times however we believe that it has been worth the time and effort.

“The site plan and general arrangement has been very carefully considered as the main entrance will be used by large agricultural vehicles when gathering harvest as well as the visitors and patrons of the Farm Shop.”

The plans were approved by Peterborough City Council on Tuesday, December 24 and the development must begin within three years.

Features of Teals Somerset to be reproduced at George Farm include:

A high-quality building utilising sustainably sourced and re-purposed materials

Sustainable and renewable sources of energy

Electric vehicle charging facilities

High quality local produce

A food market and kitchen

Pop up retail opportunities for local businesses and small suppliers

Outdoor dog walking area for customers

Adjacent fields accessible to customers

Lifestyle and wellness opportunities

Journey-break facilities