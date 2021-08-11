Neighbourhood plans adopted by Peterborough City Council

Peterborough Town Hall

Following successful referendum outcomes, Neighbourhood Plans for both Barnack and Glinton were presented to Cabinet prior to Full Council on 28 July, where they were adopted. As a result, they will be used (alongside local and national policy) to determine planning applications in the respective neighbourhood areas.

Neighbourhood plans, introduced through the Localism Act 2011, are a way for a local community to have a meaningful say on the development that will take place in their area.

The Glinton Neighbourhood Plan referendum took place on Thursday 6 May 2021, for the residents of the Glinton Neighbourhood Area.

The plan was produced with local consultation undertaken by Glinton Parish Council’s Neighbourhood Planning Group.

532 votes were cast, with the Glinton Neighbourhood Plan being passed with 466 ‘yes’ votes and ‘62’ no votes.

The question asked in the referendum was “Do you want Peterborough City Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for the Glinton Neighbourhood Area to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

On Thursday 1 July 2021, voting took place for the residents of the Barnack Neighbourhood Area on the Neighourhood Plan.

195 votes were cast in total on July 1st and the Barnack Neighbourhood Plan was passed with 175 ‘yes’ votes and ‘20’ no votes.

The question asked in the referendum was “Do you want Peterborough City Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Barnack to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”