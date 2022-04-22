Peterborough MP Paul Bristow welcomed Helen Whately, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury to Peterborough yesterday to show her the Key Theatre.

The theatre was threatened with closure earlier this year, before a deal was struck to allow Selladoor – who also run The New Theatre in Broadway, Peterborough – to take the site over.

Mr Bristow said the work between Selladoor, Peterborough City Council and the Government was key to keeping the facility open.

Mr Bristow said: “While the University is impressive, and proposals for the millions secured through the Towns Fund are exciting, the Key Theatre is very special to me personally.

“The partnership between the City Council and Selladoor promises a new future for the Theatre. But the Government grant was the key to making this happen. I wanted to show Helen personally what Government support can do.

“The campaign was super. It meant noise and bringing everyone together here. And it meant lobbying and persuasion down at Westminster. I want to thanks everyone involved.

Paul Bristow with Helen Whately MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury (centre) and Wayne Fitzgerald.

“The potential for Peterborough is great. I never get tired of saying that to Government Minsters.”

Ms Whately said she was impress with what she saw, saying: “It was great to be in Peterborough and visit the Key Theatre. I’m delighted that Government funding is securing the future of the theatre. Huge congratulations to Paul Bristow MP, the City Council, and everyone who came together to make this happen.