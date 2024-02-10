MP meets residents to discuss flooding concern at Great Haddon development near Peterborough
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has called for a Flood Risk Assessment be carried out on a new development near Peterborough after hearing concerns of residents in Yaxley.
Mr Vara along with representatives from Yaxley Parish Council, local residents and the Middle-Level Commissioners met with the Great Haddon developers Vistry and their consultants Stantec to discuss the risk and potential impact of flooding into Yaxley.
During the recent meeting, Mr Vara and the Yaxley residents made clear their serious concerns regarding the increased flow of water and associated flood risk posed by the Great Haddon development which when completed will have over 5000 homes.
Also of much concern is the fact that the cost of managing the floods would have to be met by Yaxley Parish Council, and so far, there has been no offer of financial assistance from either Peterborough City Council or the developers.
The role of the City Council at the early planning stages was also discussed. In particular, it was noted that initially the City Council had intended to carry out a Flood Risk Assessment, but the Council subsequently decided not to proceed with this.
Mr Vara said: “It is clear that at the earlier planning stages not enough attention was given to the flood risk for Yaxley and its residents. Given the huge development at Great Haddon, with over 5000 new homes to be built, it is a major omission on the part of the planners.
“Andrew Wood and Helen Taylor, along with other local residents, are right to raise their very serious concerns and they have my full support in trying to resolve this issue.
“I will be writing to Peterborough City Council to request that a Flood Risk Assessment be carried out as this may help us to move forwards.”
Cllr Andrew Wood, vice chair of Yaxley Parish Council, added: “The remodelling of the drainage system for Great Haddon and the A15 has resulted in a significantly increased drainage flow, which the watercourse in Yaxley was not designed for. It should always have been a requirement for the Great Haddon development to assess the potential impact on Yaxley, and we have been consistent in our demand for a Flood Risk Assessment to satisfy this need.”