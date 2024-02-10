MP meets residents to discuss flooding concern at Great Haddon development near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has called for a Flood Risk Assessment be carried out on a new development near Peterborough after hearing concerns of residents in Yaxley.

Mr Vara along with representatives from Yaxley Parish Council, local residents and the Middle-Level Commissioners met with the Great Haddon developers Vistry and their consultants Stantec to discuss the risk and potential impact of flooding into Yaxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the recent meeting, Mr Vara and the Yaxley residents made clear their serious concerns regarding the increased flow of water and associated flood risk posed by the Great Haddon development which when completed will have over 5000 homes.

The Great Haddon development will see thousands of new homes built

Also of much concern is the fact that the cost of managing the floods would have to be met by Yaxley Parish Council, and so far, there has been no offer of financial assistance from either Peterborough City Council or the developers.

The role of the City Council at the early planning stages was also discussed. In particular, it was noted that initially the City Council had intended to carry out a Flood Risk Assessment, but the Council subsequently decided not to proceed with this.

Mr Vara said: “It is clear that at the earlier planning stages not enough attention was given to the flood risk for Yaxley and its residents. Given the huge development at Great Haddon, with over 5000 new homes to be built, it is a major omission on the part of the planners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andrew Wood and Helen Taylor, along with other local residents, are right to raise their very serious concerns and they have my full support in trying to resolve this issue.

“I will be writing to Peterborough City Council to request that a Flood Risk Assessment be carried out as this may help us to move forwards.”