Concerns have been raised about the poor quality of pothole repairs in Peterborough.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has won support from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his plea for higher quality pothole repairs in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Mr Vara challenged the prime minister during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday afternoon over the use of poor quality materials to repair roads in the region, only leading to works having to be re-carried out.

In November, the government announced an extra £8.3m of funding to repair potholes over the next 11 years, most if which had been redirected from the partially cancelled HS2 rail project.

Shailesh Vara during Prime Minister's questions.

Mr Vara said: “The £8 billion made available by the government to repair potholes and roads is very welcome.

“However, local authorities such as Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, which serve my constituency, often use inferior material so the problem returns in a few months.

“It’s the same for many constituencies across the country.

“So will the Prime Minister use his influence to ensure that there are tough quality specifications so the repairs can last much longer.”

In response, Mr Sunak said: “I’m proud that we’ve announced an additional £8 billion for road resurfacing over the next decade, money made available through the reallocation of HS2 funding.

“That will mean fewer potholes and smoother and safer roads across our country.