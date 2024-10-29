The Autumn Budget is to be announced on October 30.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling has thrown his support behind pubs and breweries in the city in a speech in parliament.

Mr Carling used his speech to call for support for the hospitality industry to in the upcoming Autumn Budget, which is to be announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday (October 30).

Mr Carling said: “In my constituency , there are over 50 pubs and breweries which support over 1500 jobs and contribute millions of pounds to our economy whether it be the Mulberry Tree Farm in Hampton or The Windmill in Orton Waterville; these are valued businesses that have earned their place in our local community.

“Does the Chancellor agree with me that they deserve to be supported and that this Labour government will give hospitality the tools it needs to thrive?”

Mr Carling’s question was answered by The Exchequer Secretary, James Murray MP.

He said: “Pubs make an enormous contribution to our society and economy. The current alcohol duty system supports pubs through draught relief, which ensures eligible products served on draught pay less duty.

“The government is also committed to delivering a fairer business rate system for high streets, including hospitality.

“Any decisions on future tax policy, will be announced by the Chancellor tomorrow.”