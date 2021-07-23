MP backs calls for Peterborough to have two seats in Parliament

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow at Peterborough Museum EMN-210807-174525009

Paul Bristow said the current boundaries have caused “confusion,” with many people not knowing who represents them.

The majority of people living in Peterborough are part of the North West Cambridgeshire constituency. However, writing in his Peterborough Telegraph column, Mr Bristow said: “I get dozens of emails each week from people who think, understandably enough, that I’m their MP.”

The Boundary Commission for England is currently reviewing constituency boundaries, and the Conservative MP believes it is time for ‘Peterborough North’ and ‘Peterborough South’ seats to be created, backing calls from one of his predecessors Stewart Jackson.

He wrote: “That isn’t about having extra politicians, which even I don’t want. Constituencies must be equally sized, so everyone’s vote is worth the same.

“It’s about recognition. It’s about our identity. It’s quite literally about ensuring we have our proper place on the parliamentary map.

“The south of Peterborough isn’t a rural Cambridgeshire idyll. It makes up one half of our city, with the same urban needs. We are getting short-changed.”

Under draft plans published by the Boundary Commission, the Peterborough constituency would remain largely as it is now, with parts of Fletton and Woodston and Glinton and Castor wards moving over to the North West Cambridgeshire constituency.

The final recommendations will be made to Parliament by July 2023.

Responding to the consultation, Fenland District Council said the rejigged North East Cambridgeshire constituency should be renamed as “Fenland”, with a separate constituency called “East Cambridgeshire”.

It also believes the Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire constituencies should be renamed as “Peterborough North” and “Peterborough South & Ramsey”.