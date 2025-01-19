Mayoral precept freeze and £2 bus cap extension among Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority budget proposals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The combined authority has set out its proposed budget for the year ahead

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) has published its spending plans for 2025.

Among the mayoral budget plans are proposals to freeze the mayoral precept at its current level of £3 a month for an average Band D property, despite the previous prospect of a 4.99 per cent rise.

CPCA mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, says the mayoral precept would raise around £11.2m in 2025/26.

The combined authority has set out its proposed budget for the year ahead - including a bus fare cap extension

The combined authority recently received Bus Service Improvement Programme (BSIP) funding, including £3.4m revenue and £6.6m capital injection, allowing it to invest in services without placing an additional fiscal burden on residents.

CPCA’s 2025 budget proposals suggest using the BSIP funding to fund an extension of the £2 bus fare cap beyond March 31.

The combined authority’s board members are asked to consider and approve the use of the BSIP grant in 2025 to support a fare cap of £2 from April to June, and £2.50 from July to December, with any surplus being made available to further improve bus routes.

A CPCA board meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 22 to decide on the budget proposals.

Speaking on the spending plans and proposals to freeze the mayoral precept, Dr Johnson said: “I think that’s great value for money.

“I’m proud of what we’re achieving and I’m looking forward to next week’s board meeting where we’re going to have all the chance to discuss about this action and what we intend to deliver for you, the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

The CPCA board will be asked to approve a two per cent increase in the Transport Levy for 2025, totalling £14 million, with a £3.7 million contribution from Peterborough City Council.

The mayor also intends to to allocate Highways Maintenance grants totalling £37.3 million to Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, with the latter receiving a £7.5 million share.