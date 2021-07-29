Mayor of Peterborough issues fundraising call to support charities
Peterborough residents are being invited to help raise funds virtually for three causes being supported by the Mayor of Peterborough.
Cllr Stephen Lane and a charities committee will help to raise funds over the next year which will be divided between chosen charities: The Light Project Peterborough Family Voice Peterborough and Supporting Peterborough Veterans.
Cllr Lane said: “I’ve been honoured to be chosen as Mmayor and particularly humbled by the work these marvellous volunteers carry out. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic fundraising events and activities haven’t been able to go ahead as usual.
“So this year we have created a virtual fundraising pack to help people show support from their own homes. If you would like to help you can organise your own fundraising activity and invite myself and the deputy mayor to attend.”
For more information on how you can help support the mayor’s charities, call 01733 452319 or email [email protected]