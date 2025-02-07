Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough confirms bus franchising will go ahead bringing services under public control

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson says it is 'one of the most significant moments for local public transport in decades'

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayor Dr Nik Johnson has chosen to franchise the region’s bus system.

This means that bus services in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be under greater public control, with CPCA able to set fares, routes, timetables and service standards.

Dr Johnson described the decision as “one of the most significant moments for local public transport in decades”.

It follows a public consultation held last year, which saw the majority of respondents back franchising instead of an enhanced partnership model.

The CPCA’s transport committee and board members both recommended to the mayor that he chooses franchising as the best way to reform the region’s bus network.

Dr Johnson added: “For too long, private control of buses has meant ever-dwindling, unreliable services which don’t meet passenger needs, are less-and-less affordable and often require millions in public subsidy just to keep key routes going. It is high time for change.

“Bus franchising puts communities first. It gives us the power to design a network that works for the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with better routes, more frequent services, and a focus on connectivity, not just what’s profitable for operators.

“This won’t happen overnight – franchising is a long-term project, and we have 40 years of poorly-regulated dysfunction to undo. But this decision is a major step towards a properly joined-up, high-quality public transport system that delivers faster, more reliable, and convenient journeys.”

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East which operates bus services in the region, said: “We are pleased that the decision on the future of franchising in our region has now been made.

“There are different models of bus franchising in place throughout the UK. We look forward to continuing the conversation on what works best for our customers locally, bringing our considerable experience and extensive knowledge of running services in franchised regions like London and Greater Manchester.

“At Stagecoach East, we have 40 years’ experience running buses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and are excited to continue serving our passengers in the best way that we can.

“However, even with franchising changes, there are still fundamental challenges that will face the region when providing a sustainable and reliable bus network. Congestion, parking enforcement, rural services and having those sustainable funding streams will remain obstacles in our busy and diverse region.

“We hope that the discussions on franchising will not get in the way of tackling these issues.”

The first franchised services for the region are expected to launch in late 2027.

The CPCA will now begin formal preparations for implementation, which will include engagement with local communities, businesses and other transport stakeholders as well as working with bus operators to ensure a smooth transition.

A sustainable funding model will also be developed, with a mix of potential sources including revenue from bus fares, the Transport Levy made up of contributions from Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, the Mayoral Precept, and government funding and grants.

According to a combined authority report, the total operational costs for franchising would be £9.65 million.

It also stated that franchising would require the combined authority to acquire bus depots. The capital costs of depots in the outline business case is £31 million, funded by £5 million non-ringfenced capital grant, £4 million ringfenced capital and £22 million borrowing.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “For too long, our communities have been let down by an unreliable, fragmented bus network where private operators prioritise profits over passengers. That’s why I have been a strong advocate for bus franchising – ensuring that services are run in the interests of the people who rely on them.

“Under Conservative governments, bus services have been slashed, routes cut and passengers left stranded. Labour is putting that right by giving local people control over routes, timetables and fares – creating a more reliable, affordable and connected public transport system.

“I look forward to seeing this plan put into action and will continue working to ensure our region benefits from the improved services and connectivity that Labour’s bus franchising will deliver.”