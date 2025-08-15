Local leaders agree Peterborough should be at forefront of council restructure

The region is poised to undergo significant changes as part of the UK government’s Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) plans – and some local leaders are in agreement that Peterborough must be at the forefront.

A council restructure will take place in all two-tier areas and in some adjoining unitary authority areas like Peterborough, replacing the current district, county and city councils with unitary councils.

It is believed these changes, which will come into effect from April 2028, will improve services, making them simpler and more efficient for residents and businesses.

All seven authorities and their leaders in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough worked collaboratively to identify three viable options (listed at bottom of article), which could see Peterborough merge with neighbouring authorities in Huntingdonshire and Fenland as well as East Cambridgeshire.

However, North West Cambridgeshire Labour MP Sam Carling and Peterborough Labour MP Andrew Pakes recently proposed that there should be three unitary councils across Cambridgeshire: one based on Greater Cambridge, one based on Greater Peterborough, and one based on rural Mid Cambridgeshire.

The MPs believe this option, which would see Peterborough merge with part of northern Huntingdonshire, would offer a “renewed focus on protecting what makes Peterborough great”.

One or more final proposal(s) on the council restructure are required to be submitted to government by November 28, 2025.

Peterborough councillors discussed the reorganisation proposals at a meeting in July, where Labour council leader Dennis Jones supported the MPs’ proposal and described Peterborough as the “economic anchor” of the county.

He said: “The reorganisation is not an erasure, it’s a recalibration, and with the right vision, we can ensure that our city not only keeps its identity, but becomes the driving force behind a more sustainable and inclusive future for the entire region.”

Other city council group leaders also supported Mr Pakes’ and Mr Carling’s ‘Greater Peterborough’ proposal, but Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald labelled it “opportunistic” and “last minute”.

Conservative Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he had left it to local council leaders to decide which option is best for LGR.

However, he said: “The only slight interventional warning I want to say is that if we mess around for too long with Peterborough – are we in, are we out – do we risk losing Peterborough as a potential centre for a northern unitary authority?

“We don’t want to miss that. We should have unitary authorities focused on Cambridge and focused on Peterborough. We can’t miss that opportunity to have one focused on Peterborough, and if we mess around with too many options, might we be losing that?”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “I’ve been clear that I believe a Greater Peterborough council would best serve residents across our county – giving Peterborough and northern Huntingdonshire the focus needed to plan growth properly, invest in services, and deliver on local priorities, while allowing other areas of Cambridgeshire to more effectively focus on the key issues they’re facing.

“I’m actively working with local leaders, including those at Peterborough City Council, to make the case for this – and I’m pleased that a proposal is now being formally considered alongside other options.

“This is a crucial opportunity to shape local government so that it works better for the people it serves – and I’ll keep pushing to ensure we get a model that delivers for Peterborough, North West Cambridgeshire, and our whole region.”

Mr Pakes previously said: “Putting Peterborough into a mega council would make it harder to attract investment and focus on the challenges we have as a city.

“A more pragmatic approach would be a Greater Peterborough council that would allow a renewed focus on protecting what makes Peterborough great.”

The government anticipates new unitary authorities will have populations of 500,000 to 1,000,000, but in exceptional cases is willing to consider a new unitary authority with population as low as 300,000 to 350,000.

Initial findings from a county-wide public engagement survey into the shake-up of local government showed that 70 per cent of 2,000 people were concerned that some areas might be overlooked if councils are reorganised.

Proposed options for LGR:

Option A

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, Huntingdonshire and Fenland District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council, East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Option B

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, East Cambridgeshire, Fenland and Huntingdonshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District along with County Council functions

Option C

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, East Cambridgeshire and Fenland District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council, Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Mr Pakes’ and Mr Carling’s proposal

Unitary 1 – Peterborough, northern Huntingdonshire (Greater Peterborough)

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City, South Cambridgeshire (Greater Cambridge)

Unitary 3 – Southern Huntingdonshire, Fenland, East Cambridgeshire (Rural Mid-Cambridgeshire)