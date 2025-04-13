Local Elections: All the candidates standing in Huntingdonshire and Fenland in this year's council votes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elections are taking place on May 1

There is less than a month to go before a series of elections are held across the country – including across Cambridgeshire.

While there are no council elections in most of Peterborough (just one by-election in the Barnack ward) – for people living near Peterborough – including in Yaxley, Chatteris, Whittlesey and Stilton – there will be a council vote.

Every single seat for Cambridgeshire County Council is up for grabs on Thursday, May 1.

The county council is responsible for providing a number of services across the county (not including Peterborough), including highways maintenance, adult and children’s social care, education, and running libraries.

Currently the authority is run by a joint administration made up of Liberal Democrat, Labour, and independent councillors.

The Conservatives lost control of the county council at the last full council election in 2021, but initially remained the largest party at the authority.

However, following resignations and by-elections the Liberal Democrats are currently the largest party with 23 councillors, followed by the Conservatives with 21 councillors.

Labour has 10 councillors and there are two independent councillors, four non-aligned independent councillors, and one St Neots Independent councillor.

The candidates below are separated into wards, in alphabetical order, and then listed in alphabetical order according to surname.

Fenland candidates in Cambridgeshire County Council elections

Chatteris

Daniel Divine, Reform UK Jay Eames, Labour and Co-operative Party Anne Hay, Conservative Emma Pollard, Green Party Janet Elizabeth Porter, Liberal Democrats

March North and Waldersey

Steve Count, Conservative Stephen Robert Court, Liberal Democrats Diane Priscilla Cutler, Liberal Democrats Martin Edmund Craik Field, Labour Stefan Christopher Fisher, Reform UK Colin Hugh Galbraith, Reform UK Elizabeth Alice May, Green Party Hannah Louise Orbell, Labour Dal Roy, Independent Elisabeth Sennitt Clough, Conservative Simon Wilkes, Green Party

March South and Rural

Peter Damian Bimson, Labour Gary Christy, Conservative Andrew William Nicholas Crawford, Green Party Christopher Philip Ross, Liberal Democrats Christopher Mark Thornhill, Reform UK

Roman Bank and Peckover

Amanda Jane Hirson, Labour Simon King, Conservative Lucy Ann Mance, Green Party Andy Osborn, Reform UK Jack Wheelan, Liberal Democrats

Whittlesey North

Chris Boden, Conservative Clare Delderfield, Liberal Democrats Angela Howe, Labour John Male, Green Party Kevin Ian Michael Marston, Reform UK

Whittlesey South

Katharine Mary Bultitude, Labour Michael Edward Fisher, Reform UK Liliya Aleksandrova Masharova, Green Party Hay Nawaz, Conservative Stephen Anthony Newton, Liberal Democrat Barry Norman Wainwright, Independent

Wisbech East

Nick Brooks, Reform UK Toby Robert Ensch, Green Party Samantha Hoy, Conservative Joshua Matthew Lee, Liberal Democrats Ucuncu Didem, Labour

Wisbech West

George Patrick Broughton, Labour Bob Ensch, Green Party George Arthur Harwin, Reform UK Chang Liu, Liberal Democrats Steve Tierney, Conservative

Huntingdonshire candidates in Cambridgeshire County Council elections

Alconbury and Kimbolton

Tom Allard, Green Party James Roger Catmur, Liberal Democrats Harry Denman, Labour Ian Derek Gardener, Conservative Simon James Taylor, Reform UK

Brampton and Buckden

Liam Paul Beckett, Liberal Democrats Chip Colquhoun, Green Party Catherine Frances Grigg, Conservative Stuart John Holder, Labour Luke Oliver Saunders, Reform UK

Godmanchester and Huntingdon South

Bill Hennessy, Labour Georgie Hunt, Green Party Paula Jane Sparling, Conservative Stephen Ronald Spencer, Reform UK Graham Martin Wilson, Liberal Democrats

Huntingdon North and Hartford

Colin Cyril Coe, Green Party Leedo George, Conservative Jo Harvey, Liberal Democrats Sarah Smith, Reform UK Luke Viner, Labour and Co-operative Party

Huntingdon West

Sandra Archer, Green Party Phil Pearce, Conservative Malcolm Philip Ryman, Reform UK Tom Sanderson, Independent William David Robert Tilbrook, Liberal Democrats Sam Wakeford, Labour and Co-operative Party

Ramsey and Bury

Adela Eva Costello, Conservative Sebastian O’Keefe, Labour and Co-operative Party Jim Sidlow, Reform UK Ganesh Sittampalam, Liberal Democrats Will Taylor, Green Party

Sawtry and Stilton

Simon Bywater, Conservative Andy Farmer, Reform UK Joy Isaacs, Labour Peter Mcevoy, Green Party Sarah Rose Wilson, Liberal Democrats

Somersham and Earith

Robin Clive Carter, Independent Tom Deane, Green Party Tony Hulme, Liberal Democrats Charlotte Ann Lowe, Conservative Daniel Mayhew, Labour Rick Rambridge, Reform UK

St Ives North and Wyton

Keith James Brown, Liberal Democrats Martin James Gill, Conservative Tom Hoeksma, Green Party Julie Elizabeth Kerr, Independent Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Labour Noah Sanderson, Reform UK

St Ives South and Needingworth

Alex Bulat, Labour and Co-operative Party Kevin Anthony Reynolds, Independent Chris Smith, Green Party Craig Thomas Smith, Conservative Mark Joseph Turley, Reform UK Nic Wells, Liberal Democrats

St Neots East and Gransden

Sarah Caine, Liberal Democrats Fiona Caldwell, Reform UK Lara Charlene Davenport-Ray, Green Party Ari Laakkonen, Conservative Keith Ivan Prentice, Labour

St Neots Eynesbury

Catherine James Goodman, Green Party Keith Harrison, Liberal Democrats Ricky James Ioannides, Reform UK Adam Roberts, Conservative Sam Smith, Independent Harvey Woodhouse, Labour

St Neots Priory Park and Little Paxton

Ann Christine Fryer, Reform UK Tim Neill, Green Party Richard Tomlinson, Conservative Judith Louise Tustain, Labour Robin Taylor Wyatt, Liberal Democrats

St Neots The Eatons

Ruberta Frances, Labour Nigel Philip Eaton, Conservative Malcolm John Gaylor, Reform UK Andrew Jeremy Seal, Green Party Geoff Seeff, Liberal Democrats Bev White, Party of Women

The Hemingfords and Fenstanton

Sam Booker, Green Party Hayley Elizabeth Howatt, Reform UK David Norman Keane, Conservative Rashid Mahmood, Labour David John Priestman, Liberal Democrats

Warboys and The Stukeleys

David Blake, Reform UK Helen Mary Victoria Kewley, Liberal Democrats Ross Ben Martin, Conservative Ambrose Ntuk, Labour Ruairi Peter Tierney, Green Party

Yaxley and Farcet

Kev Gulson, Conservative Steve King, Labour David Pardoe, Green Party Des Watt, Reform UK Andrew Wood, Liberal Democrats

Why there are no city council elections in Peterborough this year

Peterborough City Council holds elections for all 60 councillors in thirds.

This means that a third of councillors face election each year for three years, with no elections in the fourth year.

For example, the May 2022 elections saw 18 seats elected, while the May 2023 elections saw 20 seats elected and the May 2024 elections saw 22 seats elected.

The council says that electing in thirds ‘reduces the risk of wholesale change’ within the authority and provides the electorate a ‘great opportunity to be involved in decision-making’.

This is opposed to all-out elections which would see an election for all 60 council seats every four years.

A consultation was held by Peterborough City Council in 2022 to consider a move to all-out elections, but the authority decided to remain with the current system.

This year there is just one by-election that will impact the make up of Peterborough City Council, following the announcement that Conservative Irene Walsh would be stepping down.

The five candidates, in alphabetical order, are: Andy Coles (Conservative), Dave Pardoe (Green Party), Barbara Reid (Labour), Yvonne Scarrott (Reform UK) and Kevin Tighe (Independent).

Mayoral elections

On May 1, people across Cambridgeshire – including in Peterborough – will also be asked to vote for a new Mayor to head up the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Five candidates have decided to stand for Mayor, and they are Paul Bristow (Conservative), Ryan Coogan (Reform UK), Lorna Dupré (Liberal Democrats), Bob Ensch (Green Party), and Anna Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party).

The result of the Mayoral election is expected on Friday, May 2.