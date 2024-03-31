Local Elections 24: Our approach is from a position of strength

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Membership of the local party has grown by 20% in the last few months and we hope to have candidates standing in all 23 seats.

I was delighted to attend the launch of a new defibrillator at The Windmill pub in Orton Waterville recently. Residents had spoken to me about the lack of a defib in the village. The campaigning efforts of residents and the cooperation of the Windmill played a big part in the defib being installed.

Green party leader Nicola Day, Green Party Parliamentary candidate

making a contribution from my Community Leadership fund, as was another ward councillor. We worked with the charity Gemma’s Hearts to source and provide both the defib and training.

I am keen to help install defibs in other areas of the ward.

I have been busy with a number of planning applications in my ward. Nene Park Trust has applied for planning permission to convert Lynch Farm Riding School into a multi-use community education centre. As Greens, while we welcome any community focused addition to our ward, we will always balance it with the rights of residents who we believe should not be adversely affected by new initiatives.

Lynch Farm is cushioned between residential streets in Orton Wistow and we aim to liaise with both the Trust and residents to ensure there are no negative impacts on near neighbours.

I have spoken on behalf of residents who objected to a planning application for 32 light Industrial units at Lynchwood Business Park.

Lynchwood is an award-winning business park close to the residential areas of Orton Southgate, Orton Northgate and Orton Wistow. The location of this development is adjacent to the newly refurbished Ascot House, Orton Wistow Primary School and Napier Place Sheltered Housing scheme.

Residents expressed concerns about noise, increased traffic and potential impacts on pedestrians and cyclists. There are already peak time traffic flow issues on Oundle Road.

Unfortunately the Planning and Environmental Committee decided to pass the application. As the local ward councillor I will continue to monitor this development to ensure any negative impacts are mitigated.

Earlier this month I chaired a “Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee” meeting. The meeting included a presentation on the Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS). It is hoped that the LNRS will help to restore and enhance the natural environment within Peterborough. This will lead to multiple benefits for both people and wildlife, such as improving the quantity and quality of habitats which support biodiversity and ecosystems.

It will also provide opportunities for recreation, education, health and wellbeing. Nature recovery will help to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Green Party not only advocates for the rights of people, but also the other species we share our world with. We cannot exist in separation to nature, so it is vitally important that we are able as councillors to be informed on and ask questions about the LNRS strategy.