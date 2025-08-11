List of Peterborough properties receiving full rates relief amid council review

A total of 53 properties in Peterborough currently receive complete rates relief from Peterborough City Council according to the latest data.

Local councils across the country make decisions on whether businesses are eligible for relief and collect payments.

Peterborough City Council has a set of guidelines used when assessing individual applications for rates relief, including applications from charities, community amateur sports clubs, non-profit making organisations and other businesses.

The council’s policy takes into account applicants’ contributions to local communities, the financial cost to taxpayers and how the applicants’ activities supplement or advance the council’s strategic objectives.

National or large-scale organisations already receiving 80 per cent mandatory relief are likely to only receive discretionary (20 per cent) relief top up where the council considers that the value of the service to residents and local communities exceeds the amount of the discretionary relief requested, as well as if the service they provide relieves the council of the need to provide that service.

The council says that applications for relief are unlikely to be successful where the council considers that the organisation has a ‘significant level of income’ or ‘readily available unrestricted reserves’ proportionate to the level of relief being sought.

A full list of the guidelines can be found on the authority’s website.

Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones recently confirmed that the authority was reviewing all organisations and companies in the city that benefited from rates and rent relief.

It came after questions were raised over Peterborough Community Radio (PCRFM), a station which former council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald helped to set up, which has received complete rent and rates relief since it moved into the Herlington Centre in Orton Malborne nine years ago.

Cllr Jones previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “What we’re looking to do is we’re looking at every single organisation and, if they qualify for free rent and rates, then that’s how it works. So we’re not singling out any company at all.

“Every organisation that gets rates [relief], they have to qualify for it. And if PCRFM qualify, then that’s absolutely fine.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said the council was “quite right” to look at its assets.

The latest figures published on Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Insight show a full list of properties in Peterborough currently receiving full rates relief:

Properties receiving 100% mandatory rates relief

Car Haven Public Conveniences, Bishops Road

The Cresset Public Conveniences, Rightwell, Bretton

Rivergate Arcade Public Toilets

Automatic Public Convenience, Oundle Road

Public Conveniences At Bus Station, Queensgate Centre

Restaurant And Premises, 18 Wisbech Road, Thorney

Public Conveniences, Ortongate Shopping Centre

Public House And Premises, The Blue Bell, High Street, Maxey

Properties receiving 80% mandatory and 20% discretionary relief

Offices And Premises, 318 Gladstone Street

Community Centre And Premises, 3, New England Complex, Lincoln Road

Scout Hut And Premises, 9 Mountsteven Avenue, Walton

Community Centre And Premises, South Grove Community Centre

Adventure Playground, New Ark Adventure Playground

Sports Ground And Premises, Longthorpe Memorial Hall

Sports Ground And Premises, Orton Park Cricket Club

Community Centre And Premises, Eye Community Association

Museum And Premises, Thorney Heritage Centre, Tank Yard

Day Nursery And Premises, Barnack Playgroup

Community Centre And Premises, Herlington Community Centre

Hostel And Premises, 141/143 Dogsthorpe Road

Religious Teaching Centre And Premises, 4 Bamber Street

Out Of School Club And Premises, Out Of School Club At Northborough Primary School

Hall And Premises, Newborough Village Hall

School And Premises, Iqra Academy

Club House And Premises, Castor & Ailsworth Cricket Club

Shop And Premises, 36-38 Park Road

Shop And Premises, 23 Herlington Centre (PCRFM)

Hall And Premises, Bedford Hall, Tank Yard

Offices And Premises, 58 Broadway

Play Centre And Premises, Spinney Adventure Play Centre

Pre School, 31a Chapel Street, Stanground

Day Nursery And Premises, Beeches Pre School

Hall And Premises, Scout Hq, Tenter Hill Off Wessex Close

Club House And Premises, Cardea Sports Pavilion

Shop And Premises, 13 Westgate Arcade

Offices And Premises, Archdeaconry House, 15 Gravel Walk

Shop And Premises, 4 Cumbergate

Ice Rink And Premises, Ice Rink, Mallard Road

Office, Archdeaconry House

Offices And Premises, 32/34 Cromwell Road

Offices And Premises, 26 North Street

Offices And Premises, G.19, Allia Future Business Centre

Showroom And Premises, Unit 3, Wharf Road Industrial Estate

Club House And Prem, 14-15 Hereward Cross

Shop And Premises, 1 Thorney Road

Sports Centre And Premises, Werrington Sports Centre

Leisure Centre And Premises, Hampton Library & Leisure Centre

Swimming Pool And Premises, Peterborough Lido

Sports Centre And Premises, Bushfield Sports Centre

Swimming Pool And Premises, Jack Hunt Swimming Pool

Leisure Centre And Premises, Unit 3 Hadfield Road

Hall And Premises, Werrington Village Centre

Shop And Premises, 27, Rivergate Arcade