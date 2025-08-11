List of Peterborough properties receiving full rates relief amid council review
Local councils across the country make decisions on whether businesses are eligible for relief and collect payments.
Peterborough City Council has a set of guidelines used when assessing individual applications for rates relief, including applications from charities, community amateur sports clubs, non-profit making organisations and other businesses.
The council’s policy takes into account applicants’ contributions to local communities, the financial cost to taxpayers and how the applicants’ activities supplement or advance the council’s strategic objectives.
National or large-scale organisations already receiving 80 per cent mandatory relief are likely to only receive discretionary (20 per cent) relief top up where the council considers that the value of the service to residents and local communities exceeds the amount of the discretionary relief requested, as well as if the service they provide relieves the council of the need to provide that service.
The council says that applications for relief are unlikely to be successful where the council considers that the organisation has a ‘significant level of income’ or ‘readily available unrestricted reserves’ proportionate to the level of relief being sought.
A full list of the guidelines can be found on the authority’s website.
Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones recently confirmed that the authority was reviewing all organisations and companies in the city that benefited from rates and rent relief.
It came after questions were raised over Peterborough Community Radio (PCRFM), a station which former council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald helped to set up, which has received complete rent and rates relief since it moved into the Herlington Centre in Orton Malborne nine years ago.
Cllr Jones previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “What we’re looking to do is we’re looking at every single organisation and, if they qualify for free rent and rates, then that’s how it works. So we’re not singling out any company at all.
“Every organisation that gets rates [relief], they have to qualify for it. And if PCRFM qualify, then that’s absolutely fine.”
Cllr Fitzgerald said the council was “quite right” to look at its assets.
The latest figures published on Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Insight show a full list of properties in Peterborough currently receiving full rates relief:
Properties receiving 100% mandatory rates relief
Car Haven Public Conveniences, Bishops Road
The Cresset Public Conveniences, Rightwell, Bretton
Rivergate Arcade Public Toilets
Automatic Public Convenience, Oundle Road
Public Conveniences At Bus Station, Queensgate Centre
Restaurant And Premises, 18 Wisbech Road, Thorney
Public Conveniences, Ortongate Shopping Centre
Public House And Premises, The Blue Bell, High Street, Maxey
Properties receiving 80% mandatory and 20% discretionary relief
Offices And Premises, 318 Gladstone Street
Community Centre And Premises, 3, New England Complex, Lincoln Road
Scout Hut And Premises, 9 Mountsteven Avenue, Walton
Community Centre And Premises, South Grove Community Centre
Adventure Playground, New Ark Adventure Playground
Sports Ground And Premises, Longthorpe Memorial Hall
Sports Ground And Premises, Orton Park Cricket Club
Community Centre And Premises, Eye Community Association
Museum And Premises, Thorney Heritage Centre, Tank Yard
Day Nursery And Premises, Barnack Playgroup
Community Centre And Premises, Herlington Community Centre
Hostel And Premises, 141/143 Dogsthorpe Road
Religious Teaching Centre And Premises, 4 Bamber Street
Out Of School Club And Premises, Out Of School Club At Northborough Primary School
Hall And Premises, Newborough Village Hall
School And Premises, Iqra Academy
Club House And Premises, Castor & Ailsworth Cricket Club
Shop And Premises, 36-38 Park Road
Shop And Premises, 23 Herlington Centre (PCRFM)
Hall And Premises, Bedford Hall, Tank Yard
Offices And Premises, 58 Broadway
Play Centre And Premises, Spinney Adventure Play Centre
Pre School, 31a Chapel Street, Stanground
Day Nursery And Premises, Beeches Pre School
Hall And Premises, Scout Hq, Tenter Hill Off Wessex Close
Club House And Premises, Cardea Sports Pavilion
Shop And Premises, 13 Westgate Arcade
Offices And Premises, Archdeaconry House, 15 Gravel Walk
Shop And Premises, 4 Cumbergate
Ice Rink And Premises, Ice Rink, Mallard Road
Office, Archdeaconry House
Offices And Premises, 32/34 Cromwell Road
Offices And Premises, 26 North Street
Offices And Premises, G.19, Allia Future Business Centre
Showroom And Premises, Unit 3, Wharf Road Industrial Estate
Club House And Prem, 14-15 Hereward Cross
Shop And Premises, 1 Thorney Road
Sports Centre And Premises, Werrington Sports Centre
Leisure Centre And Premises, Hampton Library & Leisure Centre
Swimming Pool And Premises, Peterborough Lido
Sports Centre And Premises, Bushfield Sports Centre
Swimming Pool And Premises, Jack Hunt Swimming Pool
Leisure Centre And Premises, Unit 3 Hadfield Road
Hall And Premises, Werrington Village Centre
Shop And Premises, 27, Rivergate Arcade