Leading party of Peterborough City Council to be decided tonight

The leading party of Peterborough City Council will be decided tonight with a no confidence vote (June 18).

Currently, the Labour group has minority control of the administration with its 17 councillors but are facing a fight to keep control of the authority.

A vote of no confidence has been brought by a mixture of opposing parties Peterborough First (13 councillors), Liberal Democrats (8 councillors) and the Greens (5 councillors).

The motion put forward to remove the current Leader Dennis Jones states that ‘recent reductions in Labour Group members doubting the capacity of the administration to effectively deliver.;

Cllrs Dennis Jones and Mohammed Jamil.

The council’s Conservative Group (11 councillors) have not joined the bid for power with its members instead being told they can vote whichever way they wish. There are also 6 independent councillors- two of which being former Labour members Daisy Blakemore-Creedon and Amjad Iqbal.

Therefore, the vote is expected to be very close.

The vote needs a majority of those who are present at the meeting to pass. Should the vote be tied, the casting vote would fall to Mayor Judy Fox- who is a member of the Peterborough First group.

The current leader Dennis Jones has been in power since the local elections in May 2024.

Previous leader Mohammed Farooq had been in the role after Conservative leader Wayne Fitzgerald was ousted in a no confidence vote in November 2023.

Farooq, who is a member of the Peterborough First Group, is expected to take on the leadership role again should the motion pass. This is despite Councillor Chris Harper being the group’s current leader.

The meeting will be streamed on Peterborough City Council’s Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBGtAD5RrYO-xJPW96UFl_Q.