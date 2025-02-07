Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch spotted canvassing in Stilton, close to Peterborough

The Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch has been spotted canvassing in Stilton.

The Conservative Party leader visited the village on Thursday (February 6) and appeared alongside a number of local Conservatives including Paul Bristow, Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston and Sawtry ward councillor Simon Bywater.

Canvassing is well underway for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayoral election.

Incumbent Mayor, Labour’s Nik Johnson is reported to be standing for re-election but this is yet to be officially confirmed.

He will face opposition from Conservative candidate, and former MP of Peterborough, Paul Bristow and Liberal Democrat candidate Lorna Dupré. There is still time for further parties to confirm that they are standing candidates.

The election will take place on May 1.

The visit came the day after Badenoch made her first major policy announcement since being elected as party leader, pledging to double the amount of time an immigrant needs to have been in the UK before claiming indefinite leave to remain from five to 10 years.

Those seeking to remain after ten years would also have to meet a tougher set of conditions.

1 . Kemi Badenoch canvassing in Stilton Kemi Badenoch canvassing in Stilton with Paul Bristow and Darryl Preston. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Kemi Badenoch canvassing in Stilton Kemi Badenoch canvassing in Stilton. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Kemi Badenoch canvassing in Stilton Kemi Badenoch canvassing in Stilton with North West Cambridgeshire Conservatives. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales