Latest hustings for Peterborough MP candidates to be held at city centre church
St John’s Church in Cathedral Square is to host a hustings for Peterborough’s parliamentary candidates on Wednesday (June 16) at 8pm.
Candidates Paul Bristow (Conservative), Andrew Pakes (Labour), Nick Sandford (Lib Dem), Nicola Day (Green) and Sue Morris (Reform) are set to take part.
Questions can be sent in advance to [email protected].
All are welcome to attend.
A selection of candidates from the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats are also set to be attending an election debate for deaf and disabled voters at the Peterborough’s Allia Future Business Centre on Thursday (June 27) night at 6:30pm.