Five candidates are set to appear at the hustings.

St John’s Church in Cathedral Square is to host a hustings for Peterborough’s parliamentary candidates on Wednesday (June 16) at 8pm.

Candidates Paul Bristow (Conservative), Andrew Pakes (Labour), Nick Sandford (Lib Dem), Nicola Day (Green) and Sue Morris (Reform) are set to take part.

Questions can be sent in advance to [email protected].

All are welcome to attend.