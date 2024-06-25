Latest hustings for Peterborough MP candidates to be held at city centre church

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Jun 2024, 13:57 BST
Five candidates are set to appear at the hustings.

St John’s Church in Cathedral Square is to host a hustings for Peterborough’s parliamentary candidates on Wednesday (June 16) at 8pm.

Candidates Paul Bristow (Conservative), Andrew Pakes (Labour), Nick Sandford (Lib Dem), Nicola Day (Green) and Sue Morris (Reform) are set to take part.

Questions can be sent in advance to [email protected].

St John's Church.

All are welcome to attend.

A selection of candidates from the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats are also set to be attending an election debate for deaf and disabled voters at the Peterborough’s Allia Future Business Centre on Thursday (June 27) night at 6:30pm.

