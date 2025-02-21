Labour selects candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election

The selection comes after current Labour mayor Dr Nik Johnson decided to stand down

Labour have become the third political party to announce their candidate for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election.

Councillor Anna Smith, who is currently the deputy mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), will stand for election in May.

It comes after current Labour mayor Dr Nik Johnson decided to stand down earlier this month due to health issues, including recovering from two open heart surgeries.

Cllr Smith has lived and worked in Cambridge since 1995 and is a former teacher at Hills Road Sixth Form College.

“I’m standing in this election to deliver change across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire,” she said.

Cllr Smith is responsible for transport on the CPCA, recently overseeing the introduction of Tiger Bus passes for under 25s.

Despite representing Cambridge City Council, Cllr Smith vows to represent the whole region if elected.

She said: “I know the past few years have been tough for everyone. That’s why I have a plan to drive growth and create opportunities for everyone in our region.

“My number one priority will be ensuring there are secure, well-paid jobs available in every part of our region. And I’ll build the transport links, homes and services to go with them.

“I’ll make sure that everyone has access to the training they need. I’ll make Cambridgeshire and Peterborough a place where you can have a career, not just a job.”

The Conservatives have named former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow as their candidate for the mayoral election, while the Liberal Democrats have chosen Lorna Dupré.