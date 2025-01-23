Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough City Council held a full council meeting on January 22 where all elected members gathered to discuss key issues in the city.

Arguably the most notable moment from the meeting, which was held at Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays, was the deferral of the council’s final decision on land at Werrington Fields.

The deferral was agreed to after the council received a letter from the Department for Education (DfE) on the day of the meeting, which the council says all members need to read before a decision can be made.

The ongoing saga, which has caused a division between the Ken Stimpson Academy and local residents, continues and a date has not yet been set for the final decision.

Another key issue discussed at the full council meeting was net zero, which former council leader Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservative) controversially described as “woke nonsense”.

Members discussed and ultimately supported the council’s ‘Roadmap to Net Zero’ report, as well as passing a motion later in the meeting to support the Climate and Nature Bill that is being read at parliament on Friday, January 24.

A number of questions were asked by councillors and members of the public towards the start of the meeting.

Hilton Hotel issues raised by former councillor

One member of the public, former councillor Ed Murphy, asked deputy council leader Mohammed Jamil about the state of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel which remains unoccupied.

Cllr Jamil responded: “I can’t reveal too much because it’s commercially sensitive. We do check and there are people who go in to check [the state of repair].

“We are working to find a solution to that problem and there is a lot going on behind the scenes.”

Parking enforcement when Posh are playing

Cllr Christian Hogg, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, asked cabinet member for housing and communities Cllr Alison Jones for an update on any increase in man hours assigned to football matchday parking enforcement.

Cllr Jones said: “Since October, there have been 10 Peterborough United home games, all of which have had at least two dedicated parking officers specifically and not only covering football match parking.

“To clarify officer hours, now having two dedicated officers on a matchday results in eight hours at each match, namely four hours per officer. Prior to October, we only had one officer so clearly this has seen a significant increase in officer hours.”

Goods Shed development and Armed Forces Day celebrations

Cllr Hogg also asked about plans for this year’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, following last year’s cancellation. Cllr Jones confirmed that outline plans are in place for an event at Cathedral Square on Saturday, June 21.

The development of the Goods Shed at Fletton Quays into a food hall was also discussed at the meeting.

One councillor questioned the size of the grant (£1,895,000) being given to Farholt Goods Shed Ltd to develop the building, given that the council has not worked with the company before.

Cabinet member for regeneration, Cllr Nick Thulbourn, said: “It’s a new relationship and is reasonably young. It’s not finalised yet and we’re moving in that direction.

“It’s an idea and a method of delivering on something that has been undelivered for many years. They are a new company and a young company, they are set up to deliver that site.”

All other discussions from the full council meeting can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s YouTube channel.

The next full council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19.