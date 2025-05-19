Interesting facts and history about Peterborough mayors - as first female Mayor for a decade set to be appointed

A Peterborough mayor has held office every year since 1874

The Mayor of Peterborough is a position that is steeped in tradition and has served a vital role in public life for more than 150 years.

On Monday, May 19, long-serving councillor Judy Fox will officially take over from Cllr Marco Cereste, making her the first female to hold the position since 2014.

She will become the 138th Mayor of Peterborough, following in the footsteps of her husband, Cllr John Fox, who served as mayor from 2017 to 2018.

Cllr Fox, who has previously held the titles of mayoress and deputy mayor, said she felt “very honoured” to become the new Mayor of Peterborough and added: “I’m looking forward to it because I’m Peterborian through and through.

“It means a lot to me really because I’m representing the city of which I was born and bred in.”

The first ever Mayor of Peterborough to hold office was Henry Pearson Gates from 1874 to 1876.

The position once held more executive powers such as judicial authority and control over local services, but is now largely ceremonial with the mayor acting as an ambassador for the city, locally, nationally and internationally.

Although the powers of the mayor have reduced over the years, the role remains important within the community.

The role should not be confused with the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough who leads the combined authority and is responsible for a £333m revenue budget.

Facts about the Mayor of Peterborough

‘First citizen’ – The Mayor of Peterborough is the first citizen of the city. This means that only HM King Charles III, members of the Royal Family and the Lord Lieutenant take precedence over the mayor at events in the city.

Events – Anyone can invite the mayor to make an appearance at an event. The mayor frequently visits a wide variety of different events within the community, from school visits and coffee mornings to formal dinners and ceremonies. Invites can be made on the council website.

First female mayor – The first female Mayor of Peterborough was Lily Violet Bryant in 1939. She was also the the first female councillor in Peterborough in 1930.

Married mayors – When Judy Fox is named mayor this year, she and her husband John will become the second married couple to have both held the mayoralty. This follows Thomas Gray from 1981-82 and Connie Gray from 1988-89. However, Mr and Mrs Fox will be the first to both have their photo taken in the mayor’s parlour.

Charity – Fundraising events are held for the mayor’s charities, which the mayor chooses as the start of the civic year. For example, outgoing mayor Marco Cereste’s charities included Anna’s Hope, Cambridgeshire Children’s Hospital and The Salvation Army.

Selection protocol – The longest-serving councillor is eligible for the role of mayor as long as they have not held the position before. A councillor may opt to decline the offer of the position of mayor, meaning the next most senior councillor would be offered the role instead. The selection of the deputy mayor is also done in accordance with the order of seniority list.

Mayoress or mayor’s consort – The mayor and deputy mayor can both choose a mayoress or a consort for the year, although it is not compulsory. This is normally their spouse or partner, but can be any person aged 18 or over.

Mayors of Peterborough in the past 20 years

2005 – John Ray Horrell CBE (died December 2005)

2006 – David Thorpe (to May 2006)

2006 to 2007 – Michael Burton OBE FRIN

2007 to 2008 – Marion Todd

2008 to 2009 – Patricia Nash MBE

2009 to 2010 – Irene Walsh

2010 to 2011 – Keith Sharp

2011 to 2012 – Paula Thacker MBE

2012 to 2013 – George Simons

2013 to 2014 – June Stokes

2014 to 2015 – David Over

2015 to 2016 – John Peach

2016 to 2017 – David Sanders

2017 to 2018 – John Fox

2018 to 2019 – Christopher Ash

2019 to 2021 – Gul Nawaz

2021 to 2022 – Stephen Lane

2022 to 2023 – Alan Dowson

2023 to 2024 – Nick Sandford

2024 to 2025 – Marco Cereste