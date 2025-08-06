Inquiry over plans for 115 homes in Yaxley

A developer is hoping it can overturn a decision to block a development of 115 new homes on the edge of Yaxley.

A public inquiry is due to take place this month to decide whether the development can go ahead after Huntingdonshire District Council refused to grant planning permission.

The new homes are proposed to be built at Livery Stable Folly Farm, off London Road.

Developer Abbey Properties Cambridgeshire Ltd said 40 per cent of the 115 homes would be made available as affordable housing, arguing the development offered an “excellent opportunity” to meet housing needs.

The plans faced backlash from villagers concerned that building 115 new homes off London Road would make the area less safe for children living nearby.

Last year the district council announced it had refused to give planning permission for the development, arguing it would “result in harm to the intrinsic character and beauty of the countryside”, and would erode the rural character of the area.

The developer lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate to try to overturn this decision.

A public inquiry is due to start on August 12, where a planning inspector will hear from the developer, the district council, and those objecting to the plans before making a decision on whether the development can go ahead or not.

The appeal statement submitted on behalf of the developer argues that the reasons for refusal given by the district council are “not justified or consistent with planning policies”.

It said: “In particular the appellant will note that [the district council] has failed to have proper regard to the benefits arising from the scheme, being principal the delivery of up to 115 new homes (40 per cent of which would be affordable) at a time when the council’s supply of market and affordable homes requires a substantial boost.

“The appellant also considers that the technical objections are misplaced or overstated.

“Planning conditions and planning obligations can be utilised where required to address specific considerations including in relation to ecological matters, surface water and infrastructure matters.”

In its statement of case the district council has said it will be withdrawing a number of the reasons it gave for refusal, after more information was provided by the developer.

The district council said it will not be defending the refusal based on noise concerns, air quality concerns, highways concerns, impact on protected species, or drainage concerns.

However, the authority has insisted the development should still not go ahead as it is not acceptable in principle.

The district council highlighted that the existing stables offer a “visual separation buffer” between Yaxley and the new development being built at Great Haddon.

The authority said: “The proposal would result in the erosion of the appeal sites’ open and less developed character from the urbanisation arising from the erection of up to 115 homes and associated gardens, parking areas and access roads.

“The harm arising would be most felt most notably by users of the public right of way 277/12 with the change in character from an open rural equestrian paddock on the edge of a settlement to a housing estate.

“It is likely that the public right of way would be utilised more with the build out of Great Haddon, as it would provide access to the open spaces and other services and facilities.

“With the development of the appeal site as proposed, the perception of leaving one settlement and entering another would be significantly diminished.

“It is therefore considered that the proposal would result in a spatial, visual and perceived coalescence of settlements, resulting in harm to the character of the existing settlement of Yaxley and a notable urbanising effect on the rural character of the site.”

The planning inquiry is due to be held at the district council offices based in Pathfinder House, St Marys Street, Huntingdon, and will start at 10am next Tuesday (August 12).

