‘Huge influx’ of asylum seeking children creating pressure on Peterborough children’s services

The council receives asylum-seeking children into care through the National Transfer Scheme

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) children’s services are facing growing pressure on capacity as a result of more asylum-seeking children requiring care.

The authority’s corporate parenting committee met on Wednesday, March 5 to review and discuss an annual report into Peterborough’s children’s services, which covers 2023 and 2024.

Within the report it notes that, as of March 31, 2024, there were 422 children and young people under the care of PCC and 42 of these were unaccompanied asylum seeking children (UASC).

This represents a 46 per cent increase on the 27 UASC cared for by the council in 2022.

The report states: “The needs of these children and young people requires time, expertise and specialist knowledge to understand the impact of the significant trauma they have experienced and to support them to adjust and adapt to a new life which lacks certainty due to the legal process they must follow in seeking asylum.”

Peterborough City Council receives asylum-seeking children into care through the National Transfer Scheme which allows the children to move to a different local authority rather than responsibility falling disproportionately on local authorities at their port of entry or across London councils.

Funding for these children is the responsibility of the UK Home Office, with no mandate at this time for local authorities to care for more UASC than 0.7 per cent of their total child population.

Katie Liddle, designated nurse for children in care at PCC, told the corporate parenting committee: “We did see a huge influx of unaccompanied asylum seeking children at the end of the summer and early autumn.

“It is a pattern that we have noticed over the last few years after the journey that they make to the UK during the summer months.

“It does have an impact on capacity and we do have a bit of a bottleneck. It takes a bit of time to work through those.

“The duration of an appointment for a UASC is extended to allow for interpretation of those appointments between the young person, the carer if they are present and the healthcare professional.”

Out of the 422 children in care in Peterborough in March last year, 57 per cent were ‘White British’ in ethnicity while 43 per cent were ‘Not White British’.

PCC said the total number of children requiring care has stabilized in 2023-2024.

However, the increase in the complexity of need that children are presenting with and the number of older children who are becoming looked after continues to create additional pressure on the council to identify and secure suitable homes, education, medical and therapeutic treatment.

Limited placement options have made it difficult for the council to find suitable local homes for children and young people.

Angie Bishop, head of service corporate parenting and fostering at PCC, described the increased complexity of children’s needs as “stark and significant” in terms of the pressures that it places on services.

She assured that the issues faced by the council are reflected nationally and not unique to Peterborough.

The city council’s children’s services were rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted at the end of 2023, but a recent visit from the watchdog found vast improvements under new leadership.

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are fully aware that things still need to improve, but the shoots are there and they are growing fast.”

She added: “The best thing is that the service is improving for the children here in Peterborough and I just want them to thrive, not survive.”