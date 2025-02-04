How much each Peterborough household would pay towards policing after 5% rise in tax

A police and crime panel will meet on February 5 to discuss the proposed precept increase

Residents across Peterborough and Cambridgehire face a potential rise in the policing precept paid in council tax this year.

In January, Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner, Darryl Preston, “reluctantly” proposed a 4.9% increase for taxpayers in the region as part of the 2025/26 budget.

This equates to an increase of 27p per week for Band D properties, around £14 per year more than 2024/25.

Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner, Darryl Preston

The Cambridgeshire police and crime panel will meet in Peterborough on February 5 to review the proposed precept increase.

A report to be put before the panel states that Cambridgeshire Constabulary remains the fourth lowest funded force in the country.

It notes that the force has identified £5.5m of cost savings for the next financial year, and the proposed precept is also estimated to generate £92.6 million.

A survey was launched in January seeking the views of members of the public with regards to funding Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

In total, 865 validated responses were received with 17% holding a neutral stance on increasing the precept, while 67% were generally supportive of the increase and 16% were generally unsupportive.

The net total policing grant from the government for Cambridgeshire for 2025/26 is provisionally £115.8m. With the increased precept, this would leave the force with total funding of £208.5m.

Mr Preston previously said: “Every community deserves a properly funded and well-equipped police force. In Cambridgeshire, we have made huge strides to adapt and expand our capabilities to improve the way we prevent, solve and investigate crime and this effort needs to be sustained.”

Each household band’s proposed policing element of council tax for 2025/26:

Band A – £199.62 (£190.32 last year)

Band B – £232.89 (£222.04 last year)

Band C – £266.16 (£253.76 last year)

Band D – £299.43 (£285.48 last year)

Band E – £365.97 (£348.92 last year)

Band F – £432.51 (£412.36 last year)

Band G – £499.05 (£475.80 last year)

Band H – £598.86 (£570.96 last year)