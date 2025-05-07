How each Peterborough ward voted in mayoral election as Paul Bristow emerged victorious

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 7th May 2025, 14:05 BST
More than 15,000 Peterborough residents voted for Mr Bristow

Conservative candidate Paul Bristow was elected as the new mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough on May 2.

The former Peterborough MP won the election with 60,243 votes, beating Ryan Coogan of Reform UK with 49,647, Anna Smith of Labour with 42,671, Lorna Dupre of the Liberal Democrats with 41,611, and Bob Ensch of the Green Party with 18,255.

Although Mr Bristow did not win the share of the votes in every Cambridgeshire division, he was the clear favourite in Peterborough, the city which he represented in parliament from 2019 until 2024.

Paul Bristow celebrates with his wife and Conservative party colleagues after his CPCA mayoral election win

Just 26.09 percent of the electorate turned out to vote in Peterborough, with Mr Bristow winning 15,769 of these votes, followed by Mr Coogan of Reform UK with 9,221.

Mr Bristow received the most votes in every single Peterborough ward.

Speaking after his victory, he said: "It’s surreal. It’s fantastic to have got that job. Being the MP for Peterborough was just about the most important thing I’d ever done.

“I found another important thing to do and that’s become the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“In Peterborough, the result was phenomenal. I won every ward in Peterborough and I’ve got to be pleased with that."

The Peterborough Conservative group thanked residents for their support of Mr Bristow.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Paul needed no introduction in Peterborough after his time serving the city as an MP, and we are delighted the city put their faith in Paul again to be their combined authority mayor.

"Paul’s vote stood up well across the region in a campaign that was full of a clear vision and policy.

"We’d like to thank all the volunteers who put in hours of hard work on the doorsteps sharing our positive message and vision.

"Paul Bristow is already at Pathfinder House meeting key officers and staff at the combined authority, working on getting his manifesto put into action."

See below for a full breakdown of how each ward voted in Peterborough:

Barnack

1,532 verified, 837 (Cons), 550 (Reform), 184 (Lib Dem), 152 (Green), 286 (Labour), 5 doubtful

Bretton

1,678 verified, 700 (Cons), 426 (Reform), 113 (Lib Dem), 96 (Green), 339 (Labour), 4 doubtful

Central

1,834 verified, 836 (Cons), 252 (Reform), 107 (Lib Dem), 137 (Green), 490 (Labour), 12 doubtful

Dogsthorpe

1,528 verified, 653 (Cons), 348 (Reform), 107 (Lib Dem), 114 (Green), 303 (Labour), 3 doubtful

East

1,572 verified, 630 (Cons), 329 (Reform), 102 (Lib Dem), 92 (Green), 413 (Labour), 6 doubtful

Eye, Thorney & Newborough

2,277 verified, 1,059 (Cons), 687 (Reform), 129 (Lib Dem), 91 (Green), 307 (Labour), 4 doubtful

Fletton & Stanground

1,836 verified, 604 (Cons), 570 (Reform), 210 (Lib Dem), 121 (Green), 327 (Labour), 4 doubtful

Fletton & Woodston

1,938 verified, 708 (Cons), 454 (Reform), 148 (Lib Dem), 144 (Green), 478 (Labour), 6 doubtful

Glinton & Castor

2,153 verified, 808 (Cons), 734 (Reform), 165 (Lib Dem), 100 (Green), 342 (Labour), 4 doubtful

Gunthorpe

1,910 verified, 787 (Cons), 467 (Reform), 176 (Lib Dem), 105 (Green), 373 (Labour), 2 doubtful

Hampton Vale

1,334 verified, 493 (Cons), 305 (Reform), 128 (Lib Dem), 100 (Green), 304 (Labour), 4 doubtful

Hargate & Hempsted

1,846 verified, 632 (Cons), 516 (Reform), 172 (Lib Dem), 155 (Green), 368 (Labour), 3 doubtful

North

1,539 verified, 691 (Cons), 266 (Reform), 96 (Lib Dem), 99 (Green), 379 (Labour), 8 doubtful

Orton Longueville

1,414 verified, 513 (Cons), 398 (Reform), 112 (Lib Dem), 132 (Green), 256 (Labour), 3 doubtful

Orton Waterville

2,240 verified, 901 (Cons), 537 (Reform), 169 (Lib Dem), 253 (Green), 373 (Labour), 7 doubtful

Park

1,743 verified, 802 (Cons), 211 (Reform), 123 (Lib Dem), 129 (Green), 467 (Labour), 11 doubtful

Paston & Walton

1,756 verified, 728 (Cons), 462 (Reform), 152 (Lib Dem), 103 (Green), 306 (Labour), 5 doubtful

Ravensthorpe

1,735 verified, 820 (Cons), 325 (Reform), 99 (Lib Dem), 115 (Green), 370 (Labour), 6 doubtful

Stanground South

1,756 verified, 614 (Cons), 506 (Reform), 137 (Lib Dem), 143 (Green), 352 (Labour), 4 doubtful

Werrington

2,373 verified, 1,032 (Cons), 616 (Reform), 157 (Lib Dem), 141 (Green), 417 (Labour), 10 doubtful

West

1,396 verified, 688 (Cons), 231 (Reform), 103 (Lib Dem), 86 (Green), 284 (Labour), 4 doubtful

Wittering

482 verified, results included with Barnack

Late votes

419 verified, 233 (Cons), 31 (Reform), 18 (Lib Dem), 41 (Green), 95 (Labour), 1 doubtful

Total votes

38,291 verified, 15,769 (Cons), 9,221 (Reform), 2,907 (Lib Dem), 2,649 (Green), 7,629 (Labour), 116 doubtful

