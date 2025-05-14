It would provide care for up to six children with learning disabilities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19th century building in a Peterborough village could become a care home for children with learning disabilities.

Fresh plans to convert the former school building located on the north side of the village at 4 Crowland Road were submitted to Peterborough City Council on May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constructed in 1855, the historic building has most recently been used as a recording studio and offices.

The old school building on Crowland Road, Eye Photo: Taylor Planning and Building

Applicant, Conquest Schools Ltd, hopes to use the building to provide long term care for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties including autism, ADHD , challenging behaviour and other complex needs.

The planning application states: “The applicant has a wealth of experience dealing with children with difficulties and has other properties in the area which are similar.

“The company aims to provide the best quality of care by supporting and sustaining young people to develop ultimately achieving their full potential, right through to the transition into adulthood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the site would care for up to six children between eight and 10 years old who would be educated off-site at suitable institutions relative to their needs.

Staff would all hold an NVQ level 3 in health and social care as a minimum, with the care home manager having at least five years management or supervisory experience in a relevant care setting along with a level 5 diploma in leadership for health and social care.

The application is part-retrospective as external works have already taken place under previous planning permission, including rear extensions to the property.

Plans state: “The site is currently looking somewhat neglected and such a use will likely inspire good upkeep and appearance to the building, the benefit of it and the wider conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conquest Schools Ltd had its previous planning application to convert the building into a special needs school for 25 children refused by city council planners in December last year due to highways concerns.

The latest plans will be considered by the city council before a decision is made at a later date.