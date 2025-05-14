Historic former school building and recording studio in Peterborough could become children’s care home
A 19th century building in a Peterborough village could become a care home for children with learning disabilities.
Fresh plans to convert the former school building located on the north side of the village at 4 Crowland Road were submitted to Peterborough City Council on May 7.
Constructed in 1855, the historic building has most recently been used as a recording studio and offices.
Applicant, Conquest Schools Ltd, hopes to use the building to provide long term care for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties including autism, ADHD , challenging behaviour and other complex needs.
The planning application states: “The applicant has a wealth of experience dealing with children with difficulties and has other properties in the area which are similar.
“The company aims to provide the best quality of care by supporting and sustaining young people to develop ultimately achieving their full potential, right through to the transition into adulthood.”
If approved, the site would care for up to six children between eight and 10 years old who would be educated off-site at suitable institutions relative to their needs.
Staff would all hold an NVQ level 3 in health and social care as a minimum, with the care home manager having at least five years management or supervisory experience in a relevant care setting along with a level 5 diploma in leadership for health and social care.
The application is part-retrospective as external works have already taken place under previous planning permission, including rear extensions to the property.
Plans state: “The site is currently looking somewhat neglected and such a use will likely inspire good upkeep and appearance to the building, the benefit of it and the wider conservation area.”
Conquest Schools Ltd had its previous planning application to convert the building into a special needs school for 25 children refused by city council planners in December last year due to highways concerns.
The latest plans will be considered by the city council before a decision is made at a later date.