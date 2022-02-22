Have your say on proposed Peterborough election boundary changes

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is inviting comments as part of its secondary public consultation on constituency boundaries, including proposed changes to both Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire constituencies.

Under the proposed changes, part of Fletton and Woodston ward (FLW1), which is currently in the Peterborough constituency, would join the remainder of the ward in North West Cambridgeshire. In addition, two areas of the Glinton and Castor ward (GLC and PEA) which currently sit in the Peterborough constituency, would join the remainder of the ward in North West Cambridgeshire.

The Commission is undertaking an independent and impartial review of all constituencies in England, to make the number of electors in each constituency roughly the same. The number of constituencies in England will also increase to 543.

You can have your say on the changes

The 2023 Boundary Review requires substantial changes to the map of constituencies across England, and the Commission wants members of the public to help shape the boundaries in their area by taking part in a consultation, running from Tuesday, February 22 to April 4.

You can view the initially proposed constituency boundaries for your area and provide views on them by visiting the consultation website bcereviews.org.uk. Responses can also be sent in by letter, email or provided in person at a public hearing.

The Commission will hold 32 public hearings across the country throughout the consultation period, allowing members of the public to have their say in person about the proposed changes in their area. You can book a 10 minute slot to speak at a hearing in your region on the Boundary Commission website: bit.ly/bcepublichearings. A video of each hearing will be available to watch on the Boundary Commission for England’s YouTube channel shortly after it has taken place.

The Commission received over 34,000 responses from the public during its first consultation last year. These comments are now available to view by area, along with the initial proposals for constituencies, on the consultation website.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP. It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible. We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year which are available online for the public to read and comment on. We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until 4 April.