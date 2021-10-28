Have your say on future transport plans in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Residents can have their say on future transport plans

The Combined Authority is refreshing the Local Transport and Connectivity Plan (LTCP) – the strategy for making transport in the region better.

An initial public engagement on the plan will begin on Monday, November 1, lasting for four weeks and closing on November 28. The feedback will influence and feed into the next phase of engagement - a formal six-week public consultation, currently planned for January.

The LTCP will update the current Local Transport Plan which was adopted in January 2020. In the engagement the public will be able to have their say on a proposed updated transport vision and set of key transport objectives. The public can also highlight the main transport challenges and opportunities for improvement for their part of the region.

The Combined Authority Board approved the launch of the engagement at its meeting on Wednesday (October 27).

The Combined Authority is revamping the plan because of significant changes and developments in transport locally and nationally. They include the recommendations of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Independent Commission on Climate, new CO2 and electric vehicle targets published by Government, including its Decarbonising Transport document, the developing OxCAM Arc and the changes in travel caused by Covid-19.

The LTCP is planned to be completed and recommended to the Board for adoption in March 2022.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson: “We need to make sure the Local Transport and Connectivity Plan is ready to meet the major challenges we face now and in the future. Our public health, our impact on climate change, our environment, access to good jobs and education, regional inequalities, growth and the economy are all impacted by transport.

“As we develop our renewed plan, we need to hear directly from the people which use our transport network. This is the first opportunity for the public to have their say and we will follow this with a formal consultation in the new year.

“No matter how you travel, and no matter where you live or work in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, we’re listening. What people say will make a difference to our transport future, so I encourage everyone to take part.”

People can have their say or ask questions during the engagement via:

A dedicated website live for the duration of the engagement: www.yourltcp.co.uk

Freepost: YOUR LTCP

Hard copies of the consultation dropped off at various locations across Cambridgeshire & Peterborough